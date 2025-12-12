FACTORY MOTOR PARTS NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF FMP NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS PRESENTED BY NGK SPARK PLUGS

PHOENIX (Dec. 12, 2025) – NHRA announced today that Factory Motor Parts (FMP), a leading global distributor of premium automotive parts, solutions and services, has been named the title sponsor of the upcoming NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park as part of an exciting multi-year partnership.

Celebrating its 41st year in 2026, the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs will take place March 20-22 as the second of 20 races during the NHRA’s 75th anniversary season. The annual “Duel in the Desert” remains one of the most popular stops on the NHRA tour, repeatedly drawing sellout crowds as part of the thrilling annual race weekend.

The 2025 race saw sellout crowds on both Saturday and Sunday, as Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Paul Lee (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) raced to wins at the historic facility.

“FMP is proud to deepen our partnership with NHRA and bring our name to such an iconic event in Phoenix,” said Andy Gorski, Vice President of Marketing at FMP. “The Arizona Nationals embody the passion, performance and competitive spirit that drive our business, and we’re excited to help elevate the fan and racer experience during this milestone season.”

As part of the title sponsorship in Phoenix, FMP will receive on-site signage and integration at the track during the race weekend, as well as significant exposure leading up to and during the highly-anticipated event.

The title sponsorship also adds to the recent noteworthy momentum for the race and facility, as NHRA and Firebird Motorsports Park previously announced a multi-year extension for the popular event.

The famed facility also made a series of significant track improvements and renovations leading up to last year’s race, as the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs continues to be a marquee NHRA event.

“Adding Factory Motor Parts to our Firebird family is the next great step in what has been a massive wave of positive momentum over the last 24 months for both our national event and the facility in general,” Firebird Motorsports Park Track Manager Casey Buckman said. “It is these key additional partners that truly anchor our success not only at the Arizona Nationals, but throughout all of our events. We look forward to the years of success that both of the FMP brands can share with each other as we build for the future.”

The 2026 event will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the thrilling NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

The FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs first became a Southwest fixture in 1985 and it has been a must-see race for any NHRA fan, delivering record performances and incredible early-season action.

The track’s rich history includes major achievements from the sport’s biggest stars, as Top Fuel’s Tony Schumacher’s has five Phoenix wins, while Funny Car legend John Force has eight wins at the facility. Top Fuel’s Antron Brown, Funny Car drivers Ron Capps and Matt Hagan, and Pro Stock’s Anderson all have three wins at Firebird Motorsports Park.

“Phoenix and Firebird Motorsports Park has always delivered an incredible weekend for our fans and racers, and adding FMP and NGK as the event’s title sponsor adds even more excitement to a standout early-season stop in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “We’re thrilled to welcome such respected partners to this event, and we look forward to working with FMP and NGK to elevate the experience for everyone in Phoenix.”

To purchase tickets to the 41st annual FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, fans can visit www.nhra.com/tickets. For more information on the NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

