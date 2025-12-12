GREENFIELD DRAGWAY JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK IN NORTHEAST DIVISION

GREENFIELD, N.S. (Dec. 12, 2025) – NHRA officials have announced the addition of Greenfield Dragway in Greenfield, Nova Scotia to the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the NHRA’s Northeast Division (Division 1).

Greenfield Dragway sees race vehicles of all styles on the scenic track. From hotrods to motorcycles and snowmobiles, Canadian grassroots racers have always been eager to visit Greenfield Dragway.

“We at Greenfield Dragway are grateful and excited for the opportunity to join the family of NHRA member tracks,” said the Greenfield Dragway Board of Directors. “We are looking forward to extending the immediate benefits of membership to our racers and anxiously look ahead to the possibilities that may come down the road for our great little track here in mainland Nova Scotia. Here’s to a long and prosperous partnership.”

As part of the NHRA Member Track Network, Greenfield Dragway will have access to NHRA’s extensive and robust support programs, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms. Greenfield Dragway will also be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more.

With this new partnership, the facility will play a key role in promoting grassroots NHRA drag racing and fostering a strong community of racers and fans in the area.

“We are proud to welcome Greenfield Dragway to the Northeast Division,” said Mark Dawson, NHRA Northeast Division Director. “Greenfield Dragway will mark NHRA’s 11th Canadian member track and we are thrilled with see the continued growth of our international member track family.”

For more information on Greenfield Dragway, visit nsdra.ca. For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit NHRA.com.

