NHRA

GREENFIELD DRAGWAY JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK IN NORTHEAST DIVISION

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

GREENFIELD, N.S. (Dec. 12, 2025) – NHRA officials have announced the addition of Greenfield Dragway in Greenfield, Nova Scotia to the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the NHRA’s Northeast Division (Division 1).

Greenfield Dragway sees race vehicles of all styles on the scenic track. From hotrods to motorcycles and snowmobiles, Canadian grassroots racers have always been eager to visit Greenfield Dragway.

“We at Greenfield Dragway are grateful and excited for the opportunity to join the family of NHRA member tracks,” said the Greenfield Dragway Board of Directors. “We are looking forward to extending the immediate benefits of membership to our racers and anxiously look ahead to the possibilities that may come down the road for our great little track here in mainland Nova Scotia. Here’s to a long and prosperous partnership.”

As part of the NHRA Member Track Network, Greenfield Dragway will have access to NHRA’s extensive and robust support programs, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms. Greenfield Dragway will also be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more.

With this new partnership, the facility will play a key role in promoting grassroots NHRA drag racing and fostering a strong community of racers and fans in the area.

“We are proud to welcome Greenfield Dragway to the Northeast Division,” said Mark Dawson, NHRA Northeast Division Director. “Greenfield Dragway will mark NHRA’s 11th Canadian member track and we are thrilled with see the continued growth of our international member track family.”

For more information on Greenfield Dragway, visit nsdra.ca. For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit NHRA.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
FACTORY MOTOR PARTS NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF FMP NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS PRESENTED BY NGK SPARK PLUGS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Allgaier, JR Motorsports reveal second consecutive Daytona 500 bid in 2026
02:14
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

FACTORY MOTOR PARTS NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF FMP NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS PRESENTED BY NGK...

Official Release -
NHRA announced today that Factory Motor Parts (FMP), a leading global distributor of premium automotive parts, solutions and services, has been named the title sponsor of the upcoming NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park as part of an exciting multi-year partnership.
Read more

KUHNLE MOTORSPORTS PARK JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK IN NORTH CENTRAL DIVISION

Official Release -
NHRA officials are pleased to welcome Kuhnle Motorsports Park to the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the NHRA’s North Central Division (Division 3).
Read more

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN: WORLD SUPERCROSS SET FOR THRILLING CHAMPIONSHIP DECIDER AT THE SOUTH AFRICAN...

Official Release -
The 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship reaches its conclusion this weekend at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, marking the end of a season filled with enthralling racing and compelling storylines.
Read more

SANDER RACING WHEELS NAMED OFFICIAL WHEEL PARTNER OF ELITE MOTORSPORTS

Official Release -
Elite Motorsports LLC, the largest professional drag racing team in NHRA Championship Drag Racing, has announced Sander Racing Wheels, a leader in manufacturing high-performance wheels across motorsports, as their newest partner.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category