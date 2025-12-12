KUHNLE MOTORSPORTS PARK JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK IN NORTH CENTRAL DIVISION

THOMPSON, Ohio (Dec. 12, 2025) – NHRA officials are pleased to welcome Kuhnle Motorsports Park to the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the NHRA’s North Central Division (Division 3).

Originally opened in 1958, the historic quarter-mile facility has been a staple in Northeast Ohio motorsports for more than six decades. Known by many longtime racers as one of the region’s most tradition-rich dragstrips, Kuhnle Motorsports Park continues to evolve while staying true to its grassroots racing foundation.

The track was purchased in 2021 by brothers Tom and Kim Kuhnle. The Kuhnle family invested heavily in revitalizing the venue and expanding its offerings. Today, Kuhnle Motorsports Park hosts an eclectic mix of events ranging from nostalgia gasser races to the fan-favorite heavy-duty semi-truck racing, which has become one of the facility’s signature attractions.

“NHRA offers valuable benefits to racers as well as race programs that are exciting for both participants and spectators. This makes them a great fit for our commitment to our racing community and our vision for the future,” said Tom Kuhnle.

“When I got my driver’s license at 16, Thompson Drag Raceway, now Kuhnle Motorsports Park, was one of the first places I would go,” said Kim Kuhnle. “I loved to watch drag racing for hours with a big group of friends. Like so many others who have grown up in this area, a lot of my fondest memories were made at the track.

“Fast forward 40-plus years later and the tables have turned. I am now an owner of Kuhnle Motorsports Park and it’s a bit of a different view from this perspective. There are many moving parts involved with hosting events and it is my goal to continue creating a place for all to enjoy.”

As part of the NHRA Member Track Network, Kuhnle Motorsports Park will also have access to NHRA’s extensive and robust support programs, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms. With this new partnership, the facility will play a key role in promoting grassroots NHRA drag racing and fostering a strong community of racers and fans in the area.

“The NHRA North Central Division is proud to work alongside Kuhnle Motorsports Park as they continue building on their impressive progress,” said William Tharpe, NHRA North Central Division Director. “Under Tom Kuhnle’s leadership and with the strong support of his family and friends, the facility has made tremendous strides in a short time. Their vision and commitment to the sport are clear, and we look forward to seeing that dedication grow within the North Central Division. With opportunities that many tracks can only dream of, Kuhnle Motorsports Park is poised to capitalize in a big way.”

For more information on Kuhnle Motorsports Park, visit https://www.kuhnlemotorsports.com/. For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

