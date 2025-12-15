NHRA

NHRA TO KICK OFF 2026 COUNTDOWN TO CHAMPIONSHIP WITH DEBUT AT U.S. 131 MOTORSPORTS PARK

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

Inaugural NHRA Great Lakes Nationals at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park to open Mission Foods Drag Racing Series playoffs during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season

MARTIN, Mich. (Dec. 15, 2025) – NHRA officials announced today that U.S. 131 Motorsports Park will have a Mission Foods Drag Racing Series event in 2026, with the inaugural NHRA Great Lakes Nationals set to open the 2026 Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

The event will take place Sept. 18-20 at the standout facility in Martin, Mich., serving as the 15th of 20 races during NHRA’s special 75th anniversary season and the first of six playoff races. Tickets go on sale for the inaugural NHRA Great Lakes Nationals on Feb. 1.

It marks the first NHRA national event at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park, giving NHRA four new national event facilities during the 2026 campaign and further displaying NHRA’s growth during the special milestone season that includes a premier list of national event tracks in 19 markets across the country.

“Hosting an NHRA national event underscores our continued commitment to excellence, safety, and delivering unforgettable motorsports entertainment,” U.S. 131 Motorsports Vice President of Operations Jason Peterson said. “We are honored to welcome the NHRA, its competitors, sponsors and fans, and we look forward to showcasing our facility, our staff and our passionate racing community that makes this region so special.”

The first two races in the Countdown to the Championship will be at two new facilities in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, as the Great Lakes Nationals in Martin, Mich., is followed by a trip to historic Rockingham Dragway for the NHRA Nationals at The Rock. Both U.S. 131 and Rockingham are preceded by first-time stops at South Georgia Motorsports Park on May 1-3 and Maryland International Raceway on May 29-31.

Known as “The Fastest Track in Michigan,” U.S. 131 Motorsports Park has maintained its status as one of the Midwest’s premier drag racing facilities for decades, drawing fans from nearby markets in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing and Kalamazoo. A favorite for both racers and fans alike, the Peterson family has built the track into a marquee destination for more than two decades, making it a prime candidate to host an NHRA national event.

That comes to fruition in 2026, hosting a must-see playoff race during NHRA’s massive 75th anniversary season.

“We are thrilled to welcome U.S. 131 Motorsports Park to the NHRA national event schedule in 2026. It’s a historic milestone for the facility and it’s another terrific way to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, bringing the incredible action of NHRA drag racing to the passionate fan base in Michigan,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said.

“Opening the Countdown to the Championship at U.S. 131 will be extremely meaningful during our 75th anniversary season, as it reflects NHRA’s continued commitment to growing the sport and bringing championship-level NHRA racing to outstanding venues. The track’s dedication to its racers and fans, and its enthusiasm as a new NHRA Member Track makes it an excellent addition to the national tour, and we look forward to launching the Countdown there in 2026.”

U.S. 131 Motorsports Park will also host an NHRA national open on July 8-9, leading into a Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series divisional event on July 10-12.

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ and NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
GREENFIELD DRAGWAY JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK IN NORTHEAST DIVISION

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Allgaier, JR Motorsports reveal second consecutive Daytona 500 bid in 2026
02:14
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

NASCAR star Christopher Bell to headline Jan. 24 Speedway Open House

Official Release -
Defending Autotrader 400 winner Christopher Bell is set to headline EchoPark Speedway’s 2026 Speedway Open House, giving fans a chance to meet one of NASCAR’s top drivers on Jan. 24.
Read more

Dan Ammann – HSR Classic Endurance Championship Presented by Mission Foods 2025 Champion

Official Release -
A first-year driving team appropriately came home championship winners in the first year of the new HSR Classic Endurance Championship presented by Mission Foods.
Read more

WORLD SUPERCROSS CROWNS 2025 CHAMPIONS IN EPIC CAPE TOWN FINALE

Official Release -
The 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship reached its climax this weekend at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, where both individual and team titles were decided in an enthralling season finale.
Read more

Pierce Marshall – HSR Classic Endurance Championship Presented by Mission Foods 2025 Champion

Official Release -
Winning a sports car racing endurance championship in its series debut season is a rare achievement for any racing team.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category