NHRA TO KICK OFF 2026 COUNTDOWN TO CHAMPIONSHIP WITH DEBUT AT U.S. 131 MOTORSPORTS PARK

Inaugural NHRA Great Lakes Nationals at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park to open Mission Foods Drag Racing Series playoffs during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season

MARTIN, Mich. (Dec. 15, 2025) – NHRA officials announced today that U.S. 131 Motorsports Park will have a Mission Foods Drag Racing Series event in 2026, with the inaugural NHRA Great Lakes Nationals set to open the 2026 Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

The event will take place Sept. 18-20 at the standout facility in Martin, Mich., serving as the 15th of 20 races during NHRA’s special 75th anniversary season and the first of six playoff races. Tickets go on sale for the inaugural NHRA Great Lakes Nationals on Feb. 1.

It marks the first NHRA national event at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park, giving NHRA four new national event facilities during the 2026 campaign and further displaying NHRA’s growth during the special milestone season that includes a premier list of national event tracks in 19 markets across the country.

“Hosting an NHRA national event underscores our continued commitment to excellence, safety, and delivering unforgettable motorsports entertainment,” U.S. 131 Motorsports Vice President of Operations Jason Peterson said. “We are honored to welcome the NHRA, its competitors, sponsors and fans, and we look forward to showcasing our facility, our staff and our passionate racing community that makes this region so special.”

The first two races in the Countdown to the Championship will be at two new facilities in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, as the Great Lakes Nationals in Martin, Mich., is followed by a trip to historic Rockingham Dragway for the NHRA Nationals at The Rock. Both U.S. 131 and Rockingham are preceded by first-time stops at South Georgia Motorsports Park on May 1-3 and Maryland International Raceway on May 29-31.

Known as “The Fastest Track in Michigan,” U.S. 131 Motorsports Park has maintained its status as one of the Midwest’s premier drag racing facilities for decades, drawing fans from nearby markets in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing and Kalamazoo. A favorite for both racers and fans alike, the Peterson family has built the track into a marquee destination for more than two decades, making it a prime candidate to host an NHRA national event.

That comes to fruition in 2026, hosting a must-see playoff race during NHRA’s massive 75th anniversary season.

“We are thrilled to welcome U.S. 131 Motorsports Park to the NHRA national event schedule in 2026. It’s a historic milestone for the facility and it’s another terrific way to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, bringing the incredible action of NHRA drag racing to the passionate fan base in Michigan,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said.

“Opening the Countdown to the Championship at U.S. 131 will be extremely meaningful during our 75th anniversary season, as it reflects NHRA’s continued commitment to growing the sport and bringing championship-level NHRA racing to outstanding venues. The track’s dedication to its racers and fans, and its enthusiasm as a new NHRA Member Track makes it an excellent addition to the national tour, and we look forward to launching the Countdown there in 2026.”

U.S. 131 Motorsports Park will also host an NHRA national open on July 8-9, leading into a Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series divisional event on July 10-12.

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

