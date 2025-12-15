WORLD SUPERCROSS CROWNS 2025 CHAMPIONS IN EPIC CAPE TOWN FINALE

Cape Town, South Africa, 15th December 2025: The 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship reached its climax this weekend at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, where both individual and team titles were decided in an enthralling season finale. Jason Anderson emerged as the 2025 SX1 World Supercross Champion after a decisive performance in South Africa, Max Anstie secured the SX2 crown, and Quad Lock Honda clinched the team title.

In the closely contested SX1 title fight, Jason Anderson delivered under pressure to claim his first World Supercross Championship. Facing rivals Joey Savatgy and Christian Craig – who entered the South African GP separated by just a single point – Anderson showed consistency and pace throughout the night. He won both sprint races and secured victory in the final main event, keeping the lead when it mattered most and finishing the season ahead of Savatgy by five points in the overall standings.

The SX2 championship was confirmed for British rider Max Anstie, who rounded out a dominant campaign in the 250cc class. While Shane McElrath took multiple race wins on the night in Cape Town, Anstie’s season-long consistency and solid finishes were enough to secure his second SX2 world title. Anstie finished the night as runner-up behind McElrath, a performance that solidified his place at the top of the final standings.

The team championship concluded with Quad Lock Honda taking the title, continuing its strong performance throughout the 2025 season. The Australian-based outfit accumulated key points thanks to competitive outings from riders in both SX1 and SX2 classes, including regular podium finishes and overall consistency.

The South African GP also marked the first World Supercross event held in Africa, bringing the series to a new audience and closing the 2025 season on a high note. Fans inside DHL Stadium witnessed competitive racing, tight battles for position and the culmination of championship aspirations across all classes.

For full results, standings and highlights from the South African GP, visit https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar:

Round 01: Buenos Aires City GP, Argentina – Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack, 8th November

Round 02: Canadian GP, Vancouver – BC Place, 15th November

Round 03: Australian GP, Gold Coast – Cbus Super Stadium, 29th November

Round 04: Swedish GP, Stockholm, 6th December

Round 05: South African GP, Cape Town – DHL Stadium, 13th December

About the FIM World Supercross Championship

The FIM World Supercross Championship is a global competition spearheaded by SX Global, a leader in sports marketing and entertainment. The championship, sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), has been exclusively organised and promoted by SX Global since 2022. For more information, please visit worldsupercrosschampionship.com