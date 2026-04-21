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Cleetus McFarland returns to Richard Childress Racing for second O’Reilly start at Nashville

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Garrett Mitchell (a.k.a. Cleetus McFarland) will make his second NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series career start in the Sports Illustrated Resorts 250 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, on May 30.

The announcement comes more than two weeks after the 31-year-old YouTuber and racer from Omaha, Nebraska, made his O’Reilly debut at Rockingham Speedway (April 4) while driving the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro entry for Richard Childress Racing (RCR). During his debut at Rockingham, McFarland started 35th. However, he drew the event’s seventh and final caution. He spun in Turn 4 with 45 laps remaining, finishing 32nd, six laps behind the leaders in the 38-car field.

Three days after his O’Reilly debut at Rockingham, McFarland revealed that NASCAR denied him approval to compete at Talladega Superspeedway. This was despite his attempt to receive approval following his run at Rockingham. Nevertheless, McFarland is approved to compete in short track events in the O’Reilly division and in the ARCA Menards Series. John Probst, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer, also confirmed his approval for the Craftsman Truck Series.

McFarland’s second O’Reilly career start at Nashville, a 1.330-mile tri-oval intermediate venue, will occur in RCR’s No. 33 Chevrolet entry. Tommy’s Express Car Wash, which sponsored McFarland during his debut at Rockingham, will return to sponsor McFarland at Nashville.

“[I’m] Really looking forward to getting back out on the track in that O’Reilly’s car,” McFarland said while revealing his Nashville plans on Facebook. “Lot of power. [I] Gotta dial in my turning left. So come on out. May 30th [at] Nashville Superspeedway. It’s going to be a blast.”

In addition to McFarland’s Facebook video, RCR took to social media to confirm McFarland’s O’Reilly entrance for Nashville this summer.

Thus far, McFarland has campaigned in the 2026 Truck Series’ season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway with Niece Motorsports. He has also competed in two ARCA Menards Series events and a single ARCA Menards Series East event. The latter two series have occurred with Rette Jones Racing. His best result is a stellar fourth-place run at Rockingham in the ARCA East division in early April.

With McFarland racing at Nashville, the No. 33 entry also returns to compete at the track in the O’Reilly division. Austin Dillon previously piloted the numbered entry operated by Kevin Harvick Inc. to a third-place result in July 2011. Kevin Harvick recorded the No. 33’s lone victory at Nashville in April 2010. Scott Wimmer recorded Richard Childress Racing’s latest O’Reilly victory at Nashville in March 2008.

The 2026 Sports Illustrated Resorts 250 at Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled for May 30. It will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network, PRN Radio and SiriusXM.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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