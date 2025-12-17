NHRA

NHRA ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH HOLLEY FOR 2026 SEASON

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 17, 2025) – NHRA officials announced an exciting new marketing partnership with Holley, implementing a variety of new programs for the upcoming 2026 season.

As part of the partnership, Holley will be involved in several aspects of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, including the Sportsman Racer Appreciation presented by Holley, which will take place at Gainesville Raceway.

The Best Losing Package presented by Holley will be awarded at each national event in the opening round in Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Super Stock and Stock to the car that makes the best mathematical run relative to its index/dial-in and reaction time in a losing effort.

The Holley EFI Never Rest Award will continue to take place in 2026 as well, honoring racers who overcome adversity to compete and perform at NHRA national events across the country.

“We’re excited to work with NHRA on this partnership. It’s our goal to continue to build relationships and create programs that give back to the sportsman racers,” said Dan Waters, Holley Senior Director, Safety & Racing. “We wanted to be creative with these programs, and we look forward to working with the sportsman competitors next season.”

As an industry leader in fuel-system design, Holley has established itself as a premier brand for decades. Its market-leading Holley EFI products help deliver standout performance solutions for builders, race teams and drivers, while Holley also continues to be a long-time partner with NHRA.

“Holley has a trusted name in our sport, and we’re proud to continue building on our partnership,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “We have a shared commitment to supporting the backbone of drag racing – our sportsman competitors – and Holley’s dedication to supporting racers at every level remains impressive. We’re excited to work together in 2026 to deliver an even stronger experience for our racers and fans.”

To view the 2026 schedule and for more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

