𝐀𝐒𝐀/𝐂𝐑𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝟑𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧

Champion Racing Association officials have announced the official 2026 schedule for the ASA/CRA Super Series, marking the 30th season of competition for one of the nation’s premier Super Late Model touring series.

The 2026 campaign will feature seven marquee events at some of the most prestigious short tracks in the country, continuing a three-decade tradition of showcasing elite Super Late Model talent across the Midwest and beyond.

The season will open on Saturday, April 25, at Dominion Raceway in Virginia, beginning a championship chase that spans from late April through mid-November. The schedule includes a strong mix of traditional Saturday night events and high-profile Sunday races at legendary venues.

Following the opener, the series will visit Flat Rock Speedway on June 6, before heading to Owosso Speedway on August 26 and Toledo Speedway on September 19. The championship stretch will feature three iconic facilities, starting with the Winchester 400 on Sunday, October 11, at Winchester Speedway, followed by the All American 400 on Sunday, November 8, at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, before concluding the historic 30th season championship on Sunday, November 15, at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida. The event will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Southern Super Series as part of its continued strong alliance with ASA, with the race serving as a non-points event for the ASA Southern Super Series.

MDM Promotions and New Smyrna Speedway have also announced a renewed commitment to restoring the prestige of the historic Governor’s Cup, working to return the event to the prominence it once held in short track racing. The 2026 Governor’s Cup will feature a $20,000-to-win purse and a two-day event format, highlighted by the main event being contested on Sunday afternoon, a nod to the race’s traditional format and the “good ole days” that helped establish the Governor’s Cup as one of the sport’s signature events.

“We are all really excited about partnering with the entire New Smyrna staff” stated Marty Melo who recently took ownership of the ASA and CRA branded tours. “Holli and Rusty do a great job and have a strong desire and vision to reestablish the Governors Cup to how it use to be, we have put a lot of thought and planning into this and feel 2026 will be a great start to rebuilding this event to what track owner Jane Hart wants”.

The 2026 season will also feature the Sunshine State Four Crown, a special championship recognizing excellence across Florida’s premier Super Late Model events. Drivers competing in the ASA STARS National Tour Clyde Hart Memorial, the ASA STARS National Tour Sunshine State 200, the Championship Blizzard Series event at Five Flags Speedway, and the Florida Governor’s Cup at New Smyrna Speedway will be eligible for the Four Crown. At the conclusion of the four events, the driver with the highest average finishing position will earn a $10,000 bonus, while the Hard Charger, determined by the most total positions gained across all four races, will receive a $5,000 award.

2026 ASA/CRA Super Series Schedule

Saturday, April 25 – Dominion Raceway (VA)

Saturday, June 6 – Flat Rock Speedway (MI)

Wednesday, August 26 – Owosso Speedway (MI)

Saturday, September 19 – Toledo Speedway (OH)

Sunday, October 11 – Winchester Speedway (IN)

Sunday, November 8 – Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (TN)

Sunday, November 15 – New Smyrna Speedway (FL)

As the ASA/CRA Super Series enters its 30th season, series officials anticipate another highly competitive year as drivers and teams compete on some of short track racing’s most storied surfaces.

Additional event details, race formats, and purse information will be released closer to each event. For the latest updates, visit cra-racing.com and follow the Champion Racing Association on social media.