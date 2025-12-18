75TH ANNIVERSARY DIAMOND WALLY ONE OF SEVERAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR NHRA’S MILESTONE SEASON IN 2026

Every racer competing at an NHRA event, from national to divisional and Summit E.T. Series will race for a Diamond Wally only available in 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 18, 2025) – NHRA’s 75th anniversary season is set for 2026 and with the incredible landmark season comes a wave of special, can’t-miss items and happenings throughout the course of the season.

The sport’s most coveted prize, the Wally trophy, will get an eye-catching makeover just for the anniversary season, making it a desired goal for any NHRA competitor. For the entire year, every racer competing at an NHRA event, from the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series to the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, divisional races, Summit E.T. Series and more, will get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to race for a diamond Wally.

The special NHRA 75th anniversary Diamond Wally will only be available in 2026 and with the spectacular-looking trophy on the line, it’s a surefire bet for plenty of incredible moments during the landmark year.

It’s hardly the only special item during the 2026 campaign, as NHRA has rolled out several plans for next year, honoring its legends – and a litany of historic, record-breaking moments – throughout the season.

Starting at the season-kickoff NHRA Gatornationals on March 6-9 at Gainesville Raceway, some of the special 75th anniversary highlights include:

Some of the items introduced today at the 75th anniversary campaign launch include:

COMMEMORATIVE TICKETS: Each fan can purchase a special commemorative ticket for each national event in 2026. Every race will celebrate its own unique special moment that has taken place over the last several decades at the facility, making that ticket and moment distinctive to the track. Some of NHRA’s biggest moments will be celebrated throughout the year, with the special moment for each track set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

HONORING LEGENDS: At each national event, legends from NHRA’s 75-year history will be on hand as part of the weekend’s ceremonies, celebrating the iconic drivers who have made NHRA so special for more than seven decades. Each legend will have enjoyed a special moment at that particular track, with the likes of Don Prudhomme, Don Garlits, Shirley Muldowney, John Force, Kenny Bernstein, Joe Amato and many more set to make appearances in 2026. That full list of NHRA legends will also be released early next year.

TOP 75 DRIVER LIST: NHRA will release its Top 75 Driver List during the 2026 season and will be available in book form. The list, as voted by an elite panel of drag racing experts, will salute the Top 75 drivers in NHRA history and the book will be packed with historic photos and detailed biographies of some of NHRA’s greatest drivers.

75TH ANNIVERSARY COFFEE TABLE BOOK: A second book from NHRA publications will be a handsome, 208-page high-quality hardcover coffee table book. This will be a must-have for every fan, detailing the incredible history of the NHRA, from its humble beginnings to its current status. Included in this book will be never-before-seen photos and stories, allowing fans to relive the magic of the first 75 years of NHRA racing.

75TH ANNIVERSARY WEBSITE: This new website, which debuts in early 2026, explores the sport’s history through photos, videos, text, and interactive graphics. Fans will be able to browse season-by-season lists of the year’s greatest moments and champions, and a massive photo gallery of curated images and interactive video playlists will showcase highlights from seven decades of NHRA history. Fans can also shop for 75th anniversary merchandise and tickets as well as keeping abreast of the latest 75th anniversary news as the season roars to life.

CHASING SPEED DOCUMENTARY: Leading into NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, fans get ready for the historic campaign with the six-part docuseries on VICE TV. The first episode in the series, which gives fans the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at the action and personalities in the NHRA, will debut at 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 21, with a new episode released each week leading into the Gatornationals.

NEW NHRA MOBILE GAME: A new NHRA mobile game will be released early in 2026, giving fans the chance to race nitro cars, classic cars and more – all on their mobile devices. Additional details on the thrilling new mobile game will be released next month.

75TH ANNIVERSARY APPAREL: NHRA has already released special 75th anniversary apparel that is available at www.nitromall.com, blending classic NHRA heritage with a modern look. From outerwear to headgear and much more, additional apparel items will be released throughout the year.

TOP 75 MOMENTS FAN VOTING: As the NHRA prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2026, fans are weighing in by voting for the most memorable moments of NHRA’s first three-quarters of a century to create a definitive list of the Top 75 Moments in NHRA history.

Additional announcements for the 75th anniversary season will be released early next year, including unique celebrations and fan giveaways that will take place at each of the 20 national events across the country.

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

