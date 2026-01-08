NITRO MOTORSPORTS PARK LATEST ADDITION TO NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. (Jan. 8, 2026) – NHRA officials are thrilled to announce today that NITRO Motorsports Park has joined the NHRA Member Track Network in NHRA’s Northwest Division (Division 6).

Located in Prince George, British Columbia, NITRO Motorsports Park adds another Canadian track to NHRA’s Member Track Network, joining Western Canadian tracks in Edmonton, Medicine Hat and Mission.

NITRO Motorsports Park is a club-owned and operated, non-profit society facility, offering a standout facility and serving as Northern British Columbia’s largest motorsports park.

“After careful consideration of what is best for the long-term future of NITRO Motorsports Park and our goal of attracting all racers to our facility, we have made the decision to join the NHRA in its 75th year of operation,” NITRO Motorsports Park President Foji Dhansaw said. “As an organization that has operated continuously for 75 years, the NHRA represents the stability and leadership that both Nitro Motorsports Park and the sport of drag racing require.

“In recent years, NHRA has made significant strides in strengthening its focus on Sportsman racing. From my very first meeting with Glen (Cromwell, NHRA President) and the entire NHRA executive team, it was clear that they are genuinely committed to enhancing and growing sportsman racing across their network. Throughout our decision-making process, we consulted with tracks in Edmonton, Medicine Hat, and Mission. Joining these elite facilities and established programs was a key factor in determining that NHRA affiliation represents the best possible direction for Nitro Motorsports Park.”

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, NITRO Motorsports Park will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

NITRO Motorsports Park will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs as part of the member track network, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms as they excitedly move into a new era for the facility.

“I am beyond thrilled to have Nitro Motorsports Park join our Northwest Division family,” Northwest Division Director Mike Eames said. “Adding another multi-faceted venue for our Canadian racers and fans is huge. I look forward to working with everyone associated with their operation during our 75th anniversary season in 2026 and for many years to come.”

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

