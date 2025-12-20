ASA STARS National Tour Platinum Program Returns for 2026 Season

Woodville, WI – Officials from the ASA STARS National Tour have announced the return of the Platinum Program presented by Appalachian Sucker Punch and MDM Promotions for the 2026 season, continuing the series’ commitment to rewarding full-time competitors and strengthening championship participation.

The Platinum Program presented by Appalachian Sucker Punch and MDM Promotions is designed to provide additional incentives and benefits to teams that commit to competing on a regular basis throughout the ASA STARS National Tour schedule. The program has played a key role in supporting teams, enhancing car counts, and elevating the overall level of competition since its introduction.

For the 2026 season, the Platinum Program presented by Appalachian Sucker Punch and MDM Promotions will once again offer eligible teams access to exclusive benefits throughout the year. The Platinum Program presented by Appalachian Sucker Punch and MDM Promotions is packaged with several monetary bonuses to help with the costs of racing most notably a $1,500 per event bonus bringing the lowest total per race to an impressive $3,000 in addition to several digital media assets amongst other perks such as a guaranteed provisional which will all help to elevate the teams brand and partners.The program is expected to attract a strong group of committed teams as the series continues to build momentum entering the new season.

The 2026 season kicks off on Tuesday, February 10th during the World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna Speedway with the 27th running of the Clyde Hart Memorial. For questions about the 2026 Platinum Program, please reach out to Series Managing Member Marty Melo at marty.mdmpromotions@gmail.com.

ASA STARS National Tour

The ASA STARS National Tour is one of the premier Super Late Model touring series in the United States, showcasing elite drivers and teams at some of the most iconic short tracks in the country. Owned and operated by MDM Promotions, the series continues the long-standing tradition of ASA-sanctioned racing while delivering a national platform for top-level competition. The ASA STARS National Tour is committed to competitive excellence, strong partnerships, and preserving the heritage of short track racing while building for the future.

ASA Branded Tours

ASA Branded Tours encompasses four (4) pavement super late model racing series operating under the MDM Promotions banner, and under the ASA Brand via a licensing agreement for logo and IP Rights. ASA Branded Tours include the ASA STARS National Tour; the ASA CRA Super Series; The ASA Midwest Tour and a strategic alliance with the ASA Southern Super Series.