Hettinger Racing To Compete Fulltime in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Team Will Campaign Ford Mustangs Powered by Roush Yates Engines

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 23, 2025) – Hettinger Racing will compete fulltime in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026.

Owned by second-generation racer Chris Hettinger, the team will field the No. 5 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and receive technical support from Ford Racing. Roush Yates Engines will be the team’s engine supplier.

“This is about putting our race team in the right place at the right time,” Hettinger said. “The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series has incredible momentum. It features great racing and the series gets significant exposure thanks to coverage from The CW. Combining that platform with the support of Ford Racing and Roush Yates Engines gives us the opportunity to grow our program into one that competes at a national level.”

Hettinger began his racing career behind the wheel, winning in Late Models and open-wheel Midgets before becoming a fulltime team owner. The Dryden, Michigan, native has been a fixture in Late Models, fielding multiple entries on the zMAX CARS Tour for up-and-coming racers. He understands the jump to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is a significant one, but his exacting level of preparation has Hettinger Racing well-positioned for the move.

“I’ve been impressed by what Chris Hettinger has already built, and Roush Yates Engines is proud to be a part of Hettinger Racing’s future growth,” said Doug Yates, president and CEO, Roush Yates Engines. “Chris is a racer and a very good businessman who is taking a smart and methodical approach to 2026. All of us at Roush Yates Engines are committed to him and his vision for Hettinger Racing.”

Long before Hettinger began acquiring chassis to build his fleet of Ford Mustangs, he acquired the owner points from the No. 70 team of Cope Family Racing. This gives Hettinger Racing a guaranteed starting spot in the season-opening United Rentals 300 on Feb. 14 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Hettinger also secured the services of veteran crew chief Joe Williams Jr., who will oversee all competition aspects. Williams came to Hettinger Racing from Alpha Prime Racing, where he helped driver Parker Retzlaff to a career-best second-place finish in the April 19 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway.

“We’re entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with a solid foundation, strong technical partners and a clear understanding of what it takes to be competitive,” Hettinger said.

Driver and partnership plans for 2026 will be announced ahead of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series open test Jan. 27-28 at Rockingham.