Alex Labbé Joins SS-GreenLight Racing as the Road Course Ringer of the No. 0 Chevrolet for 2026

Mooresville, N.C. (12/30/25) – SS-GreenLight Racing is happy to announce that veteran driver Alex Labbe will return to the organization for all of the Road Course events for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. Labbé will drive the No. 0 Chevrolet, which was previously the No. 14. Labbé has proved himself as one of the premier road racers in NASCAR and last year totaled three top-15s on the road courses, including a standout performance at COTA, where Labbé completed more green flag passes than any other competitor and secured stage points in both stages. He then rallied late to finish 14th.

Alex Labbe stated “I’m really excited to be staying with SS-Greenlight. We have had some great runs over the year and I’m looking forward to building on that with some good runs this year.”

Founded in 2001 by former NASCAR driver Bobby Dotter, SS-GreenLight Racing has spent more than two decades competing in NASCAR’s national series and establishing itself as a resilient, hardworking organization. The team has proven it can break through on the big stage, highlighted by its victory with Cole Custer at Auto Club Speedway in 2022.

Bobby Dotter said of the signing, “We are so excited to have Alex back in the car next year. He has brought so much to our program and we can’t wait to build on the successes we have had in the past.”

The 2026 season also ushers in a new era for NASCAR’s second-tier series, as long-time entitlement partner Xfinity has moved on and the series now carries a new name: the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Partners for Labbé’s 2026 campaign will be announced in the coming weeks.

Hettinger Racing To Compete Fulltime in NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series

