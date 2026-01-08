Mando Deodorant Returns as Primary Partner of Josh Bilicki, SS-Greenlight Racing

Mooresville, NC, (January 8, 2026) – SS Green Light Racing is proud to announce Mando Deodorant as an anchor partner for Josh Bilicki’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign in 2026. Mando will serve as the primary sponsor on Bilicki’s No. 07 Chevrolet at numerous races during the 2026 season, beginning with the season opener at Daytona on Saturday, February 14th

Founded with the simple mission that deodorant should actually work, Mando provides clinically proven protection that stops odor before it starts and keeps you fresh from morning to night without re-applying. Built for everyday performers and high-intensity lifestyles alike, Mando is designed for those who demand more from their deodorant.

“Josh is the kind of racer you want to root for,” said a representative from Mando. “He’s talented, humble, and puts in the work—just like the guys who count on Mando every day. We’re proud to expand our partnership with him in 2026 and to be part of what he’s building with SS Green Light Racing. He’s the kind of competitor who keeps fighting when others fade, and that grit is why he’s such a natural fit for Mando.”

Bilicki, a seasoned competitor with nearly 250 NASCAR National Series starts, moves to SS Green Light Racing after three years with DGM Racing, where he’s set to compete full-time in the rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. This marks Bilicki’s first full-time NASCAR schedule since 2021, when he competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series driving the No. 52.

“I’m extremely excited to welcome Mando as an anchor partner for the 2026 season,” said Bilicki. “Their focus on confidence and performance aligns perfectly with what it takes to compete at this level, and having them on board for seven races, starting at Daytona, is huge for our team.”