Drake Milligan to perform pre-race concert in Atlanta on Feb. 22

By Official Release
2 Minute Read
  • Country musician Drake Milligan will headline EchoPark Speedway’s Autotrader 400 pre-race entertainment on Sunday, Feb. 22.
  • New for the Autotrader 400, Milligan’s pre-race concert will be held in the EchoPark Speedway Fan Zone.
  • Autotrader 400 ticketholders and campers will have complimentary access to Milligan’s pre-race concert.

HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 7, 2026) – Country musician Drake Milligan will get fans revved up for the Autotrader 400 with a pre-race concert at EchoPark Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Milligan – an electrifying entertainer known for his unique twist of traditional Country – will perform live for fans before NASCAR’s best hit the track for 400 miles of thrilling action. New for the Autotrader 400, the pre-race concert stage will be located in the EchoPark Speedway Fan Zone, providing all fans attending the race an opportunity to get stage-front access to Milligan’s concert as a complimentary perk of their race ticket.

“We’re always looking for ways to deliver more value and entertainment for our fans,” said EchoPark Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Today’s announcement is a home run on both fronts: the new Fan Zone location for the pre-race concert will enable more of our fans to see the show from up close, and Drake Milligan is a tremendous musician that I know our guests will enjoy.”

With hits like “Honky Tonkin’ About”, “I Got a Problem”, and “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”, Milligan has earned praise from fans, peers, and major media alike. The Texas native’s catalog of music has accumulated over 250 million streams. Inspired by industry titans George Strait and Elvis Presley, Milligan burst onto the national music stage in 2022 with his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth. Milligan’s pre-race concert at EchoPark Speedway on Feb. 22 is part of the “Tumbleweed World Tour”, which began with the launch of his sophomore album Tumbleweed in Nov. 2025.

Ticketed guests and campers attending the Autotrader 400 race weekend will enjoy complimentary stage-front access to Drake Milligan’s pre-race concert prior to the green flag on Sunday, Feb. 22. Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 20-22 Autotrader 400 NASCAR weekend are available now at www.EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About the Autotrader 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Autotrader 400 on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, with intense superspeedway pack racing that challenges NASCAR’s best and dazzles fans.

The race weekend also features the 12th year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. The thrills of the Fr8 Racing 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race all happen in one action-packed day.

More information on the Feb. 20–22, 2026 Autotrader 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything in between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit EchoParkSpeedway.com.

Official Release
Official Release
