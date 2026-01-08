JIMMIE JOHNSON, TRICON JOIN FORCES FOR SAN DIEGO

NASCAR Hall of Famer Returns to the Craftsman Truck Series for First Time Since 2008

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 8, 2026) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time Cup Series (NCS) champion Jimmie Johnson will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) for its inaugural race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.

The appearance will mark Johnson’s first Truck Series appearance since 2008 and will be part of the broader NASCAR San Diego weekend. Carvana will support Johnson throughout the weekend, including his planned Cup Series start with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and as the primary partner on Friday’s Truck Series entry with TRICON. Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars, is a longtime partner of Johnson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.

The Southern California native will compete in his hometown race behind the wheel of the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON’s “all-star” entry for NASCAR’s challenging 16-turn, 3.4-mile street circuit along the Coronado waterfront.

“Racing in San Diego means everything to me – it’s home,” said Johnson. “Getting behind the wheel of a Truck Series entry has been on my mind for a while. The competition is incredible, and doing it at a historic street race on a Navy base in my hometown? That’s special. I’m grateful to TRICON and Carvana for making this happen, and honestly, I can’t think of a better way to honor our military and celebrate where I’m from.”

An 83-time NCS race winner, Johnson will also attempt double duty during NASCAR’s San Diego weekend, competing in Sunday’s Cup Series activities in the No. 84 Carvana Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.

The NCTS race at Naval Base Coronado is scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2026, coinciding with a Navy Community Day, with broadcast coverage on FS1 and radio coverage on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.

About Carvana

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Since launching in 2013, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can find a car, get financing, trade in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of delivery or local pickup as soon as the same day. Carvana’s unique offering is powered by its passionate team, differentiated national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology.