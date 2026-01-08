ATRIUM HEALTH AND HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE PERFORMANCE AND WELLNESS

NEW ATHLETIC CENTER DELIVERS RESOURCES FOR ATHLETES AND CHARLOTTE-AREA WORKFORCE

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 8, 2026) – Atrium Health has joined 15-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports in an innovative partnership that includes naming rights to the new 35,000-square-foot Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center located on the team’s campus in Concord.

The agreement establishes Atrium Health as both a brand partner of Hendrick Motorsports and a long-term provider in athlete and employee wellness.

Atrium Health is home to the region’s largest sports medicine outreach program and is nationally ranked for orthopedic care by U.S. News & World Report. The organization supports more than 20 professional and collegiate teams and over 100 high schools across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Set to officially open later this month, the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center at Hendrick Motorsports will provide integrated medical, wellness and sports performance resources for the team’s more than 50 pit crew athletes, while also supporting the health needs of Hendrick Motorsports’ Charlotte-area employees. Atrium Health clinicians will staff the facility.

The Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center includes a high-performance gym with the latest training equipment, modern locker rooms, a team operations center for race-day competition operations, a nutrition area, athletic meeting and film rooms, and dedicated spaces for physical therapy, hydrotherapy and recovery. The facility also features a dedicated space for sports science research and a closed-loop pit stop practice circuit that can accommodate two teams concurrently.

Beginning with the 2026 NASCAR season, Atrium Health will have a significant presence across all Hendrick Motorsports-fielded teams, including logo placement on driver fire suits, crew apparel, athletic training gear and track equipment.

Atrium Health has actively supported the NASCAR industry through initiatives like the NASCAR Day Giveathon and by providing sports medicine coverage at major events such as the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. These efforts underscore Atrium Health’s commitment to improving health and wellness for athletes, fans and event participants at the speedway.

Gene A. Woods, CEO, Advocate Health: “Partnering with Hendrick Motorsports is a defining opportunity to deliver world‑class, innovative medical care to one of the highest‑performance cultures in NASCAR. In both health care and auto racing, excellence is engineered – driven by precision, powered by state‑of‑the‑art technology and made possible by exceptional teammates. With Atrium Health’s nationally recognized clinicians embedded on the Hendrick campus, this partnership will help keep their record‑setting athletes fully on the throttle and give every team member faster, more seamless access to care – on and off the track.”

Rick Hendrick, owner, Hendrick Motorsports: “People are the foundation of our organization, and supporting their health and performance is essential to our success. Our new partnership with Atrium Health brings best-in-class clinical and performance resources directly to our campus. There’s no facility like this in the world of auto racing. It’s a game changer. The Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center will help our athletes perform at their best and give our teammates convenient access to high-quality health care. We value the shared commitment to people that defines both of our organizations, and we look forward to a truly incredible collaboration in the coming years.”

Dr. Claude T. Moorman, president, Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute: “We are proud to join Hendrick Motorsports in creating a facility that integrates sports medicine, performance services and clinical care. Our focus will be on supporting athlete fitness, injury prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, as well as optimizing performance throughout the NASCAR season, which is the longest season in professional sports. This partnership allows us to deliver high-level care in a purpose-built environment that meets the needs of both elite athletes and the broader workforce of the Hendrick organization.”

Jeff Gordon, vice chairman, Hendrick Motorsports: “The demands of NASCAR are different from any other sport – the schedule is relentless, the margins are extremely tight, and performance is about preparation as much as it is execution. This new facility allows our coaches and staff to work side by side with Atrium Health clinicians, ensuring every aspect of training, recovery and readiness is aligned. Everything in this space is designed around our athletes and our teammates. At the end of the day, it always comes back to people, and this new partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting them the right way every day.”

ABOUT ATRIUM HEALTH:

Atrium Health is a nationally recognized leader in shaping health outcomes through innovative research, education and compassionate patient care. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Atrium Health is part of Advocate Health, the third-largest nonprofit health system in the United States. A recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research, Wake Forest University School of Medicine is the health system’s academic core. Atrium Health is renowned for its top-ranked pediatric, cancer and heart care, as well as organ transplants, burn treatments and specialized musculoskeletal programs. Atrium Health is also a leading-edge innovator in virtual care and mobile medicine, providing care close to home and in the home. It is ranked nationally among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals in nine pediatric specialties and for rehabilitation. With a commitment to redefine care for every community it serves, Atrium Health provides nearly $3 billion in free and uncompensated care and other community benefits.

ABOUT ADVOCATE HEALTH:

Advocate Health is the third-largest nonprofit, integrated health system in the United States, created from the combination of Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health. Providing care under the names Advocate Health Care in Illinois; Atrium Health in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama; and Aurora Health Care in Wisconsin, Advocate Health is a national leader in clinical innovation, health outcomes, consumer experience and value-based care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Advocate Health services nearly 6 million patients and is engaged in hundreds of clinical trials and research studies, with Wake Forest University School of Medicine serving as the academic core of the enterprise. Advocate Health is nationally recognized for its expertise in heart and vascular, neurosciences, oncology, pediatrics and rehabilitation, as well as organ transplants, burn treatments and specialized musculoskeletal programs. Advocate Health employs more than 160,000 teammates across 69 hospitals and over 1,000 care locations and offers one of the nation’s largest graduate medical education programs with over 2,000 residents and fellows across more than 200 programs. Committed to redefining care for all, Advocate Health provides more than $6 billion in annual community benefits.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (15), points-paying race victories (320) and laps led (more than 85,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, and one in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series with newcomer Corey Day. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 500 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.