75TH NHRA SEASON KICKS OFF IN MAJOR WAY AT NHRA GATORNATIONALS IN GAINESVILLE

Incredible list of legends scheduled to appear, special Sunday giveaway, Saturday Callout and much more help open landmark year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 9, 2026) – One of the biggest seasons in NHRA history is set for a massive opening, as the 75th anniversary season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series officially gets underway with the NHRA Gatornationals on March 5-8 at legendary Gainesville Raceway.

The historic race and venue will get an added touch this season to kick off NHRA’s milestone year, with a lineup full of legends scheduled to appear to start the celebration.

Some of the sport’s biggest names – including Kenny Bernstein, Don Garlits, Joe Amato, Don Prudhomme, Shirley Muldowney, Darrell Gwynn and Bob Frey – will be on hand at the famed venue, ensuring the 75th season in NHRA gets started on a thrilling note.

Bernstein’s magical 300-mph run – which came in Gainesville in 1992 – will also be celebrated throughout the weekend as the race’s historic moment, a theme that will take place at all 20 races during the spectacular 2026 campaign. Bernstein will also be featured in the unique commemorative ticket for the Gatornationals. Fans can scan the onsite signs in Gainesville to purchase the commemorative ticket, which will be available for purchase online all season and will be distinctive to each race in 2026.

On Sunday, the first 6,500 fans in attendance will also get a free limited-edition NHRA 2026 season poster, detailing the full schedule for the special 75th anniversary season and capping off what’s sure to be a memorable kick-off to the 2026 season.

Of course, all the current stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will be on hand to open the season as well, as the biggest names will look to try to win the sport’s most coveted prize, the Wally trophy, which will be a special 75th diamond Wally in 2026.

The special NHRA 75th anniversary Diamond Wally will only be available in 2026, which makes it a coveted item for all competitors this year – along with the Gatornationals traditional Golden Gator trophy.

Fans can also look forward to a multitude of items celebrating the NHRA’s 75th anniversary and the series’ remarkable history at the track. From a new-look Nitro Mall to special displays, the 75th anniversary stage in Nitro Alley and much more, it will be an unforgettable weekend for every fan in attendance.

Plus, they’ll have a chance to meet some of NHRA’s biggest names and those who played pivotal and amazing roles in NHRA’s 75-year history. The iconic Garlits was named the No. 1 driver in NHRA history during the 50th anniversary celebration, while legends Bernstein and Prudhomme enjoyed illustrious careers, with Bernstein claiming six championships and Prudhomme winning four world titles.

Muldowney was a trailblazer as a dominant female in drag racing, winning three world championships in Top Fuel, while Amato was a dominant force in Top Fuel en route to a remarkable five championships. Gwynn was a star in the Top Fuel ranks, winning 18 times, and Frey’s legendary calls as the voice of the NHRA helped bring the sport to new levels.

All will be honored throughout the weekend in Gainesville, adding a special scene to what will be can’t-miss action on the track, including Friday qualifying, the Top Fuel All-Star Callout specialty race on Saturday, eliminations on Sunday and action all weekend long in the Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

The Gatornationals – long one of the biggest races on the NHRA tour – have drawn massive crowds for more than five decades and helped make legends in the sport. Last year, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Chad Green (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won on the hallowed grounds of Gainesville Raceway to open the year. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8.

This year, fans will see a host of major stars, including Top Fuel reigning world champ Doug Kalitta, motorsports legend Tony Stewart, local standout Josh Hart, who joined John Force Racing, and the return of star driver Leah Pruett. In Funny Car, the stars include back-to-back world champ Austin Prock, Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, Jack Beckman and new John Force Racing driver Jordan Vandergriff, while Pro Stock features champ Glenn, Greg Anderson and Erica Enders, who each have six championships, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Aaron Stanfield.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera is after a fourth straight Gatornationals win, while Richard Gadson begins his title defense against the likes of Matt Smith, Angie Smith and Chase Van Sant.

Upgraded experiences in the Gainesville Top Eliminator Club – which features a premium experience and a number of exclusive benefits at one of the biggest races of the season – are also available for purchase. Fans are encouraged to purchase early as TEC tickets will sell out.

Before the race, fans will again be invited to a special “Gatornationals Kickoff Party and Fanfest” at Josh Hart’s Burnyzz Speedshop in Ocala. In what’s become an exciting pre-event tradition, the event will take place on Wednesday, March 4. The fun-filled kickoff event will include driver appearances and autographs at the state-of-the-art facility and much more.

A host of additional special events – both off and on the track – as well as the full event schedule for the 57th annual NHRA Gatornationals will be announced in the coming weeks.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 NHRA Gatornationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.