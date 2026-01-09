American Communications Construction and Aloha Beauty Lounge Extend Primary Sponsorship With NHRA Top Fuel Driver Tony Schumacher Through 2032

TOMBALL, Texas (Jan. 9, 2026) – Texas-based American Communications Construction (ACC) and Aloha Beauty Lounge have each extended its primary sponsorship of NHRA Top Fuel driver Tony Schumacher and the No. 15 Top Fuel dragster he pilots for Rick Ware Racing (RWR) through the 2032 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

This long-term agreement will have the winningest Top Fuel driver in NHRA history in a 12,000-horsepower dragster for a fourth decade, allowing Schumacher to add to his 88 event wins and series-best eight championships.

“This commitment allows us to be strategic and make the necessary investments in procuring the best and brightest crew, team leadership and equipment that will allow us to compete for championships beginning in 2026,” said Schumacher, a 2025 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America inductee.

ACC and Aloha partnered with RWR and Schumacher for the final seven races of 2025, debuting in the NHRA U.S. Nationals.

“My wife, Summer, and I have gotten to know American Communications Construction president Aven McBride, and his wife Tracey, and their incredible employees, all last season when we first partnered together. It was quickly apparent how well we all got along, and had the same goals and ideals about family, business and enjoying life,” Schumacher said.

“Anyone who knows the McBrides all say the same thing – that they’re kind, philanthropic, driven people who care about their employees and the success of their respective companies. They love to have fun and win, which is what this race team is all about. It makes for a perfect match. I’m excited for the future.”

Schumacher will have veteran tuner Jim Oberhofer as his crew chief, and a strong teammate in Top Fuel driver Clay Millican, the winningest driver in IHRA history and a six-time IHRA champion.

“This long-term partnership with Tony Schumacher and American Communications Construction allows our Top Fuel program to compete at the highest level. It provides continuity and confidence for our entire operation,” said team owner Rick Ware.

“Pairing Tony with Clay Millican gives us one of the most experienced driver lineups in NHRA. Both of them raise the bar every time we unload and they’re integral to the success of our race team.”

McBride, owner and president of American Communications Construction, is adamant this multiyear commitment will pay dividends on the racetrack.

“We’re building this team into one that is a threat to win at every race we enter, and this extension shows our commitment to doing just that. We can keep our focus on having the best people and getting all the parts and pieces we need to make this ACC/Aloha Top Fuel dragster go fast and straight down the track,” McBride said.

“Tracey and I are committed to our driver, Tony Schumacher. His records are unmatched, and he has many more wins and championships to come. We want to be part of that, and our employees at ACC and Aloha love racing, and they want to be a part of it too. It’s a natural fit for our family to be a part of this racing family.

“Rick Ware Racing is a class-act organization, and we have the best of everything. The best team, the best driver, the best crew chief – we have it all. We’re excited to get to Gainesville and get the season started.”

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series kicks off its milestone 75th season with the NHRA Gatornationals March 5-8 at Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway. Livestreaming of every round can be seen on NHRA.tv with FS1 providing tape-delayed coverage.

About American Communications Construction:

Since 2001, American Communications Construction, Inc., has been a trusted leader in building the backbone of communication across the greater Houston, Texas, area and beyond. ACC specializes in every aspect of the communications industry, including aerial and underground fiber optic placement, single-mode and multi-mode fiber splicing, cable testing, structured wiring, and complete infrastructure design for both commercial and residential projects.

Our experienced team – many with more than 20 years in the industry – takes pride in delivering precision, safety and efficiency on every job. Whether it’s connecting entire communities through large-scale fiber optic networks or providing tailored solutions for businesses and homes, our mission is to ensure reliable, high-quality communication systems that stand the test of time.

Beyond our technical expertise, we are deeply committed to giving back, supporting local organizations, and investing in the communities we serve. At American Communications Construction, we don’t just build networks – we build connections that last.

About Aloha Beauty Lounge:

Since 2007, Aloha Beauty Lounge has been a trusted destination for beauty, self-care and connection in the heart of Tomball, Texas. Offering a full range of services – all delivered by a skilled and passionate team dedicated to helping clients look and feel their absolute best.

Our philosophy is simple: every guest who walks through our doors is treated like family. We take pride in creating a welcoming, relaxing environment where beauty meets genuine care. Beyond our services, we are committed to giving back, supporting local schools, sponsoring community events and partnering with charities that make a difference. At Aloha Beauty Lounge, beauty is just the beginning. Our true passion lies in uplifting our community, one client at a time.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware transitioned out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. He has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes fulltime in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning winning teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track (AFT), FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.