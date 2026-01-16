Tasca Racing Welcomes 2-Time NHRA Funny Car World Champion Austin Prock and Prock Family Leadership Team 

Detroit, Michigan – Tasca Racing has officially welcomed Austin Prock, the 2-time NHRA Nitro Funny Car World Champion, to its Nitro Funny Car program. Joining Prock are his father and Crew Chief Jimmy Prock, his brother and Assistant Crew Chief Thomas Prock, and the full Prock family race team, who will compete under the Tasca Racing banner beginning in the 2026 NHRA season.

As part of this transition, Tasca Racing owner Bob Tasca III will step out of the cockpit of the Nitro Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car, turning driving duties over to Prock as the organization enters a new era of competition.

This announcement was made live on stage at the 2026 Ford Racing Launch Event in Detroit.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the Prock family under the Tasca Racing umbrella,” said Tasca. “I’ve had a front-row seat throughout my career watching the success Jimmy Prock has achieved, and he’s only continued to elevate his program with the addition of his sons. People will naturally ask how this all came together, and the answer is simple: the long-term vision of the Prock family and the Tasca family aligned perfectly. With the combined resources of Tasca Racing, Ford Racing, and the Prock family, we know this partnership will be a force to be reckoned with for many years to come.”

Prock’s first race behind the wheel for Tasca Racing will take place at the season-opening NHRA Gatornationals on March 6, where he will pilot the PPG Nitro Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car in his official debut with the organization.

“I am honored to join Tasca Racing,” said Prock. “Our family shares the same passion and work ethic for success in motorsports. Like Tasca, our family’s legacy in the racing industry runs for many decades. We are ready for the challenge of building a championship-level team under the Tasca Racing banner. The work has already begun. 2026 is going to be exciting.”

The pairing of Tasca and Prock unites the only two drivers that have exceeded the 340 mph barrier in NHRA Funny Car competition, a testament to their shared commitment to performance, innovation, and pushing the limits of the sport.

The addition of the Prock family leadership and crew underscores Tasca Racing’s long-term commitment to championship contention at the highest level of NHRA Nitro Funny Car competition.

Additional details regarding the 2026 Tasca Racing Nitro Funny Car program will be announced in the coming months.