Smoke Returns to NASCAR

Tony Stewart Joins Ram’s Free Agent Program with Kaulig Racing at Daytona Truck Race

Auburn Hills, MI – January 13, 2025 — NASCAR fans, get ready: Tony Stewart, three-time Cup Series champion and motorsports icon, is officially returning to the NASCAR stage at Daytona in 2026. Stewart will team up with Ram Trucks and Kaulig Racing as the first competitor in Ram’s groundbreaking Free Agent program within the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Stewart, known to fans as “Smoke,” last competed in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2005 and the Cup Series in 2016 before shifting his focus to NHRA drag racing with Dodge. His return marks a monumental moment for the sport—blending Stewart’s legendary competitive spirit with Ram’s bold re-entry into NASCAR.

“I’ve raced just about everything with four wheels at Daytona, but never a truck. So when a seat in the new Ram was offered up for their first race back in NASCAR, I didn’t hesitate,” said Stewart, a 19-time winner at Daytona across the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and IROC. “Ram’s Free Agent program is another great way for me to stay sharp and have a little fun.”

The Free Agent program is designed to bring legendary drivers and rising stars into the spotlight, giving fans a unique mix of experience and fresh talent behind the wheel of Ram trucks.

“We’re not just returning to the track; we’re rewriting the playbook. Bringing Tony in as the first Free Agent will generate a crazy amount of excitement, which is exactly why we created the program—allowing fans to watch an all-time favorite driver get back into the seat, but this time, it’s a Ram truck,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of American Brands, SRT Performance, NA Marketing and Retail Strategy at Stellantis. “This is about honoring a legacy. Tony represents grit, determination, and the spirit of racing—pure adrenaline for the fans.”

Ram will field five trucks in the 2026 season with Kaulig Racing, signaling a major investment in NASCAR. Stewart’s involvement and the Free Agent Program underscore Ram’s innovative approach on and off the track.

“Having Tony Stewart in one of our Ram trucks is the kind of thing you dream about,” said Matt Kaulig, Founder and Owner of Kaulig Racing. “He’s a legend—his name alone brings energy to the sport. We couldn’t be more fired up to have him in our camp as we roll into Daytona for our first race. This is going to be a ride worth watching.”

In addition to his NASCAR and drag racing success, Stewart is the first and only driver to win all three USAC National championships (Midget, Sprint, Silver Crown) in one year (1995). He also took an Indycar championship in 1997. Stewart’s career is celebrated as a member of the NASCAR (2020) and National Sprint Car (2022) Halls of Fame.

Fans can expect exclusive behind-the-scenes content, new Ram Truck announcements, and immersive race-day experiences as part of this historic collaboration at Daytona in February.

The Kaulig Racing lineup has one more spot for Daytona:

Brenden “Butterbean” Queen Daniel Dye Justin Haley Tony Stewart (Free Agent) Race For The Seat

Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team owned by award-winning entrepreneur Matt Kaulig. The organization fields two Cup cars and serves as the anchor factory team for Ram’s highly anticipated return to NASCAR in 2026, when Kaulig Racing™ will field five full-time Ram 1500 trucks. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ competed in over 700 NASCAR Xfinity Series (2016-2025) races, earning two regular-season championships and posting 27 victories. In 2021, the team began competing part-time in the Cup Series races before expanding to a two-car, full-time team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first Cup Series start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.