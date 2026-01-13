Team Reaume signs young star Luke Baldwin to partial schedule in 2026

LANDIS, NC — Team Reaume is proud to announce the signing of young star Luke Baldwin to compete in the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 12 races. In a continuation of the organization’s commitment to top-tier talent and expanding its competitive footprint he will pilot the No. 2 Ford-150.

Baldwin, 19, hails from Mooresville, North Carolina, and brings a highly accomplished short-track and modified racing resume to Team Reaume. Most recently, he captured back-to-back SMART Modified Tour championships in 2024 and 2025, asserting himself as one of the most exciting young drivers emerging from the modified ranks. Luke has also won multiple races in 2025 on the CARS Pro Late Model Tour, securing the championship for Rick Ware Racing and furthering his reputation as an emerging talent on short tracks.

“I am super excited for this new venture with Team Reaume. Josh’s ambition and hard-working attitude throughout this whole process have been extremely appealing to me, and I can’t wait to be a part of it. We have a lot of things coming together, including more technical support and great people coming in, which makes me super optimistic. I’m very thankful for Josh and everybody at Team Reaume for the opportunity.” Baldwin said.

Baldwin’s early career includes significant achievements in Tour-Type Modified competition, including multiple wins and strong finishes in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. In 2025, he also made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut in select events with ThorSport Racing, gaining valuable experience in top-level stock car competition.

Luke Baldwin returns to the Ford Racing camp, continuing his growth within one of the most historic and successful manufacturers in motorsports. Grateful for the continued support and belief in his potential, Baldwin is eager to build on his foundation, sharpen his race craft, and take the next step in his development at the national level. Signing with Clear 28 Agency will further expand his opportunities to focus on both physical and mental performance, including dedicated training, film study, and preparation that will elevate his approach on and off the track.

“I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity to continue my development with Ford Racing. Being part of a manufacturer that has meant so much to this sport is something I don’t take lightly. I’m excited to get back to work, stay focused on my craft, and continue pushing myself every day to become the best driver I can be,” said Baldwin.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Luke to Team Reaume,” said Team Owner Josh Reaume. “His performance in modified racing has been nothing short of impressive, and his quick adaptation to the Truck Series shows he has the talent and mindset to compete with the best. I’ve known the Baldwin family for a long time, and after working with Tommy Baldwin on the Team Hezeberg Cup program that qualified for the Daytona 500 in 2022, this feels like a special moment to now work with Luke. We’re excited to support his continued development and look forward to what he’ll accomplish this season.”

Luke is the son of former NASCAR Cup Series crew chief and team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr., and grandson of Modified legend Tom Baldwin Sr., giving him deep roots in American stock car racing and a strong support network as he progresses in his career.

Fans can catch Luke Baldwin in the No. 2 Ford-150 take on Rockingham Saturday, April 3rd, 2026. The race will be broadcast live on FS1.

About Team Reaume

Team Reaume, formerly known as Reaume Brothers Racing, competes full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, fielding the No. 2, No. 22, and No. 33 Ford-150 entries. Entering its ninth season, the organization recently completed a full team rebrand. The new identity reflects the organization’s growth, its renewed commitment to operational excellence, and its vision for the next generation of competition both on and off the track. Team Reaume is committed to performance, innovation, and building long term value for its drivers, partners, and team members, while continuing to set the standard for opportunity, diversity, and growth within the NASCAR garage.

About Ford Racing:

Ford Racing, based in Dearborn, Michigan, is responsible for all global race programs, as well as all Ford Racing Road programs, including the Mustang GTD and Ford Raptor. Official Ford Racing involvement includes Mustang competition with NASCAR, IMSA, FIA World Endurance Championship, SRO, ADAC Motorsport, Australian Supercars Championship, Formula Drift, and NHRA, as well as our one-make Mustang Dark Horse R series in the US and Australia. Ford Racing also dominates off-road racing in series such as the Ultra4, SCORE International, FIA Rally-Raid, the Finke Desert Race in Australia, and the Rebelle Rally. Ford Racing will return to the top tier of endurance racing with our WEC HyperCar program in 2027 while competing in Formula 1 with Red Bull Ford Powertrains beginning in 2026.

Ford Racing maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology with events such as the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and Goodwood Festival of Speed. In addition, the organization oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines. For more information regarding Ford Racing’s activities, please visit FordRacing.com or follow @FordRacing on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.