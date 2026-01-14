Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to Drive for Niece Motorsports in NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Debut

Salisbury, NC (Jan. 14, 2026) – Niece Motorsports proudly welcomes DAYTONA 500 and two-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., to drive for its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) team.

Stenhouse Jr., an accomplished veteran, primarily competes in the NASCAR Cup Series driving the No. 47 Chevrolet for HYAK Motorsports. The Olive Branch, Mississippi, native has made nearly 600 starts in the top-three national series throughout his career, but has never raced a truck before.

That all changes on Feb. 13 at Daytona International Speedway, where he plans to make his NCTS debut driving the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST led by Phil Gould.

A week after he makes his NCTS debut, Stenhouse Jr. will pilot the No. 45 truck at Echo Park Speedway on Feb. 21 before handing over driving duties to Landen Lewis and Ross Chastain who will split the rest of the season.

“I’ve always wanted to run a truck, but never had the opportunity to put something together,” said Stenhouse Jr. “When Cody (Efaw) called me, I definitely had a lot of interest to see what all they have been building here at Niece Motorsports, especially looking at their level of competition. With it being at Daytona, obviously winning the 500 was awesome, and I’d love to win a Truck Series race there, too. I’ve always wanted to race a truck, but I wanted it to be competitive – and this checks all of those boxes.”

Highly regarded as one of the sport’s top drivers on drafting tracks, Stenhouse Jr. has won four Cup Series events at Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway. He is also a past O’Reilly Auto Parts Series winner at Atlanta on the old track surface, before its recent reconfiguration.

“We are all very excited to welcome Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to our team for his first time racing in the Truck Series,” said Cody Efaw, Niece Motorsports CEO. “I’ve known Ricky for several years now dating back to our time at Roush (now RFK Racing), and he’s always been a natural on super speedways. I believe he will have a true shot at contending for the win at both Daytona and Atlanta.”

J.F. Electric will serve as Stenhouse Jr.’s primary sponsor in both of his scheduled NCTS races. Headquartered in Edwardsville, Illinois, J.F. Electric is a family-owned commercial electrical contractor operated by the Fowler family, whose company heritage dates back over 100 years.

Since initially partnering with the team in 2024, Greg Fowler (CEO & Chairman) and the Fowler family grew their investment into Niece Motorsports last year by becoming part of a new team ownership group with Josh Morris, CEO of DQS Solutions & Staffing.

A lifelong NASCAR fan whose passion for the sport began in high school, Greg Fowler has followed racing for decades—watching countless races while raising his family and turning that love of NASCAR into active involvement in the sport.

“Josh Morris and I are thrilled to welcome Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to Niece Motorsports for his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut at Daytona,” Fowler said. “There’s no bigger stage for a debut than Daytona, and we believe Ricky gives our team a real opportunity to contend for the win. We’d love nothing more than to be celebrating together in Victory Lane at the end of the race.”

The 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 13 with live coverage airing on FS1. For all the latest news, please visit NieceMotorsports.com.

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).