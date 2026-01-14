Distributor Wire & Cable Joins Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Program for Multi-Car Partnership

Jesse Love and Austin Hill to race DWC-sponsored Chevrolets for Select Races in 2026

WELCOME, NC (January 14, 2026) – Distributor Wire & Cable (DWC), a master distributor of specialty electrical wire and cable products, has partnered with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) for a multi-car partnership in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The Aurora, Colorado-based company will be positioned as a primary partner on both the No. 2 Chevrolet driven by Jesse Love and the No. 21 Chevrolet driven by Austin Hill.

“Every decision we make comes back to one question: does this help our customers win? Our new sponsorship of the No. 2 and No. 21 Chevrolets with Richard Childress Racing is no different,” said Travis Williams, CEO of Distributor Wire & Cable. “It gives us a platform to bring key customers together, strengthen the relationships that drive our business, and show them that we’re committed to going further than the competition. When our customers succeed, we succeed. That’s not a slogan. It’s how we operate.”

DWC is focused on making specialty wire and cable transactions seamless and successful. Throughout the life cycle of each order, DWC is laser-focused on providing great service and ensuring everything done is accurate, on-time, and easy to manage. From the initial quote to the final delivery, DWC maximizes efficiencies that save your time, increase your profits, and eliminate hassles. DWC makes wire and cable easy.

Throughout the 2026 season, DWC will be featured for select races as the primary sponsor on the No. 2 and No. 21 Chevrolets driven by Jesse Love and Austin Hill, respectively. Both drivers have found notable success in NASCAR’s second tier division while competing under the RCR banner. Love is the defending NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion and Hill captured the Series’ regular season Championship in 2023.

“We welcome Distributor Wire & Cable to Richard Childress Racing and look forward to utilizing our NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program to help drive brand awareness and maximize customer engagement,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR. “DWC’s highly driven team of wire and cable professionals aligns with the dedicated professionals driven to perform at RCR.”

Love will race the No. 2 DWC Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 7 to kick off the partnership. The race airs live on the CW Network beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

About DWC

Distributor Wire & Cable (DWC) is a master distributor of specialty electrical wire and cable products headquartered in Aurora, Colorado. Founded in 2008, DWC serves wholesale electrical distributors nationwide through its network of Cable Distribution Centers, delivering specialty wire and cable products with industry-leading turnaround times, competitive pricing, and no cut charges or reel minimums. The company’s FastQuote portal provides customers with rapid pricing and streamlined order management, reinforcing DWC’s commitment to making electrical distributors more competitive in their markets. For more information, visit www.distributorwire.com.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program with 2025 champion Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and 2023 regular season champion Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).