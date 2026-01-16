Cole Custer Returns to SS-Greenlight Racing for 5 Race Schedule in 2026

Mooresville, N.C. (1/16/26) – SS-GreenLight Racing is excited to announce that Former Series Champion Cole Custer will return to the organization in 5 events for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. The combination has proven it can break through on the big stage, highlighted by its victory with Cole at Auto Club Speedway in 2022. Custer brings with him an impressive record in the Nascar O’Reilly (Formerly Xfinity) Series, where he has notched 15 wins, 21 Poles, and 119 Top 10s and a Championship in 2023.

Founded in 2001 by former NASCAR driver Bobby Dotter, SS-GreenLight Racing has spent more than two decades competing in NASCAR’s national series and establishing itself as a resilient, hardworking organization. The team has secured one victory at Auto Club Speedway in 2022 with Custer driving.

Bobby Dotter said of the signing “Having Cole back in our car is an honor, we’ve been lucky to share success and we hope to have more this season.” He went on to say “We are stepping up our program this year with lease motors and new personnel and Cole will be a big part of that effort.”

Cole Custer’s thoughts “ I’m thankful for the opportunity to return to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and compete with SS GreenLight Racing and Chevrolet. I’m really looking forward to working with Bobby and the entire team over these five races. Our goal is to have strong runs every time we unload and put ourselves in position to race for wins and get to Victory Lane.”

The 2026 season also ushers in a new era for NASCAR’s second-tier series, as long-time entitlement partner Xfinity has moved on and the series now carries a new name: the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

