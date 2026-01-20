Ross Chastain Set for Four-Race Slate with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

STATESVILLE, NC (January 20, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced today that Ross Chastain will compete in four events during the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, driving the #32 Chevrolet.

A multi-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, Chastain will bring top-level experience to the #32 entry while competing at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of The Americas, Watkins Glen International, and Sonoma Raceway. Known for his versatility and competitive driving style, Chastain has proven himself across ovals, road courses, and superspeedways at NASCAR’s highest level.

Chastain’s path to the Cup Series included building his career with challenger teams, giving him first-hand understanding of the effort, preparation, and resourcefulness required to compete week in and week out. That background makes him a natural fit for the team’s multi-driver program and continued push to elevate performance across all disciplines.

GFL Environmental will serve as the primary partner for Chastain’s start at Circuit of The Americas, with additional partner announcements for the remaining races to be shared at a later date.

“We’re excited to welcome Ross to the #32 for these races,” said team owner Jordan Anderson. “He’s a proven winner at the Cup level, but he’s also someone who understands what it takes to grow within a team and build results through hard work. His experience and perspective will be valuable for everyone in our organization.”

The #32 Chevrolet will continue to operate as a multi-driver entry during the 2026 season, with additional driver and partner updates to be announced in the coming weeks.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.