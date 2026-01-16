CONNOR MOSACK RETURNS TO SPIRE MOTORSPORTS IN 2026 FOR SELECT NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK RACES

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 16, 2026) – Connor Mosack will return to Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for 12 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races in 2026, beginning with the division’s inaugural visit to the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.) Feb. 28 where The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation (FOJ) will be showcased as the team’s primary sponsor.

Mosack made six NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts for Spire Motorsports in 2024 where he earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes, combining for a 12.3 average finish.



“I’m eager to return to Spire Motorsports in 2026,” said Mosack.” I enjoyed my time with the team two years ago, and I’m looking forward to working with Brian (Pattie) and the No. 7 team again. Representing Friends of Jaclyn Foundation is a responsibility that’s important to me. I was introduced to the founder, Denis Murphy, several years ago, and was really moved by his story and mission. I’ve been a part of the Adopt-A-Child program in the past and worked with two young boys, both who were battling pediatric cancer, and their families. To witness those challenges, firsthand, was very impactful. Raising awareness for what FOJ is doing is important to me.”



Once the checkered flag waves at St. Petersburg, Mosack returns to the No. 7 machine for the following races:

Darlington Raceway – March 20

Watkins Glen International – May 8

Michigan International Speedway – June 6

Naval Base Coronado (San Diego) – June 19

Lime Rock Park – July 11

Indianapolis Raceway Park – July 24

New Hampshire Motor Speedway – Aug. 22

Bristol Motor Speedway – Sept. 17

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL – Oct. 9

Phoenix Raceway – Oct. 16

Homestead-Miami Speedway – Nov. 6

Mosack, a Charlotte, N.C., native, launched his career in 2017 following an on-track experience at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway that sparked his passion for the sport. While advancing through the U.S. Legends ranks, he earned a degree in entrepreneurship from High Point University in 2021 and was later recognized as a three-time Dean’s List honoree and a 2022 “Ten Under Ten” Young Alumni Award recipient.



He has since made a multitude of starts across the ARCA Menards Series, CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Beyond NASCAR, his experience includes competition in the Trans Am TA2 division, the CARS Tour, and Pro and Super Late Model ranks.



In 2025, Mosack earned top-10 finishes in both of his ARCA Menards Series starts, a top-five and four top-10 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series results and one top five and two top 10s in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

“What makes Connor Mosack and Spire Motorsports special is their commitment goes far beyond visibility,” said Denis Murphy, Founder and President of The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation. “By putting Friends of Jaclyn on Connor’s truck, suit, and helmet, they helped turn racing into a source of love, connection, and belonging for children battling pediatric cancer and disease. Connor leads with authenticity and heart, and Spire has created the space for him to do it. That kind of leadership has changed many children’s lives battling the beast.”



The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ inaugural visit to the streets of St. Petersburg will be televised live on FOX Saturday, Feb. 28th beginning at noon Eastern Standard Time. The third of 25 races on the 2026 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation …

The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers and to raise awareness through their Adopt-A-Child, Safe on the Sidelines and Guardian Angel Programs.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in High Limit Racing competition.