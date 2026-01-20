Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Motorsports Legend Travis Pastrana Returns to NASCAR with BRUNT Workwear

NORTH READING, Mass., January 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BRUNT Workwear, the fastest growing work boot and apparel company for trade workers in the U.S., announces the return of motorsports icon and 11-time X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana to NASCAR. To mark BRUNT and Pastrana’s second full year of partnership, Pastrana will race in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season-opening Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 13th, 2026 with BRUNT as his primary sponsor in the No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.

Held annually at Daytona International Speedway during Speedweeks, the Fresh From Florida 250 is a 100-lap, 250-mile event, known for its thrilling drafting, aggressive driving, lead changes, and frequent multi-truck incidents. Pastrana joins the Niece Motorsports team for this year’s race, with whom he has had multiple high-profile appearances in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, including most recently at Daytona in 2023, where he finished in 11th place.

“I’m excited to get back on the track in Daytona with BRUNT Workwear and Niece Motorsports,” says Pastrana. “This is my first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race since 2023, so it will be fun to get behind the wheel again and see what we can do. It’s great to work with BRUNT for the first time in NASCAR. They’ve been an amazing partner, getting behind all the good times and bad ideas we cook up at Pastranaland, and keeping myself and the Channel 199 crew safe and comfortable while we do it – expanding that partnership to the racetrack was a no-brainer and a great opportunity for all of us.”

Like Pastrana, BRUNT Workwear is no stranger to NASCAR and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, having sponsored driver Mason Massey in both stock car and truck racing events with multiple teams since 2021. Expanding their presence in the sport with Travis Pastrana and Niece Motorsports has been a long time coming.

“We’ve been talking about making this happen ever since we started working with Travis,” said Eric Girouard, Founder & CEO of BRUNT Workwear. “If something has wheels and an engine, chances are Travis drives it better than most. He’s a motor and action sports legend that embodies BRUNT’s commitment to celebrating hard work and grit, and we can’t wait to see him in the BRUNT Truck at Daytona.”

“Travis and I first worked together at Roush back in 2013, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to see that relationship continue into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with Niece Motorsports,” adds Cody Efaw, CEO of Niece Motorsports. “Travis is one of the most genuine people you’ll ever meet, and we’re thrilled to welcome BRUNT Workwear to the Niece Motorsports family. Their brand is a natural fit for who we are and what we do, and we’re excited to take the green flag together at Daytona.”

Pastrana’s return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with BRUNT Workwear and Niece Motorsports at the Fresh From Florida 250 will air live on Fox Sports 1 from Daytona International Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

About BRUNT Workwear (www.bruntworkwear.com): Launched in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy. BRUNT products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers’ lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design. BRUNT’s workwear lineup includes a range of waterproof, safety toe, and breathable boots for every worker, as well as a broad selection of apparel and accessories that are built to deliver performance and comfort on the job.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).

