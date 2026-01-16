MIDDLE GEORGIA SPORTS PARK SET TO JOIN NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. (Jan. 16, 2026) – NHRA officials are excited to announce that Middle Georgia Sports Park has joined the NHRA Member Track Network in NHRA’s Southeast Division (Division 2).

Located in Jeffersonville, Ga., Middle Georgia Sports Park is a standout 1/8-mile dragstrip with a strong contingent of local racers.

Boasting a full schedule, Middle Georgia Sports Park has been a popular destination for both fans and racers, with the 2026 race schedule slated to begin in early February and run through the end of November with a wide array of events.

“It’s an honor to become an NHRA-sanctioned race track and join the NHRA family,” Middle Georgia Sports Park Owner Trent Mallard said. “We thank Cody (Savage, NHRA Southeast Division Director) for the help in expanding our bracket program. We are excited for the future for our racers and fans.”

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, Middle Georgia Sports Park will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

Middle Georgia Sports Park will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs as part of the member track network, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms as they excitedly move into a new era for the facility.

“Trent and Jessica have put in so much work to put Middle Georgia on the map,” Savage said. “Their efforts have not gone unnoticed and we’re glad to have them under the NHRA banner to help them continue to grow well into the future.”

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.