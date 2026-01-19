Motorcycle accidents in Las Vegas can lead to serious injuries, expensive medical treatment, and complicated insurance claims. With heavy traffic from locals and tourists alike, Nevada riders face constant risks on highways, city streets, and the Las Vegas Strip. When a crash occurs, an experienced motorcycle accident attorney can play a major role in protecting your rights and pursuing fair compensation.

This list highlights some of the best motorcycle accident attorneys in Las Vegas, focusing on experience, reputation, and dedication to injury victims. If you or a loved one has been injured in a motorcycle crash, these firms are frequently recognized for their work in Nevada personal injury law.

George Bochanis Injury Law Offices

George Bochanis Injury Law Offices is a leading choice for motorcycle accident representation in Las Vegas. The firm is headed by George Bochanis, a former insurance defense attorney who now represents injured individuals. His background allows him to anticipate insurance company strategies and respond effectively on behalf of accident victims.

Motorcycle accident cases often involve serious injuries, long recovery times, and disputes over fault. George Bochanis Injury Law Offices is known for taking a thorough approach to each case, carefully documenting medical evidence, lost income, and future care needs. The firm also understands the bias motorcyclists sometimes face and works to ensure riders are treated fairly throughout the claims process.

Clients often note the firm’s strong communication and hands-on involvement. Rather than delegating cases to large teams, the firm maintains direct attorney involvement from start to finish. Riders seeking a motorcycle accident attorney in Las Vegas who combines legal experience with insurance industry insight frequently turn to this firm.

You can learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting the official website of George Bochanis Injury Law Offices.

Connell Law

Connell Law is well known in Las Vegas for representing injury victims across a range of accident cases, including motorcycle crashes. The firm emphasizes personalized legal strategies, recognizing that no two motorcycle accidents are exactly the same.

The attorneys at Connell Law focus on early investigation, which includes reviewing police reports, gathering witness statements, and analyzing medical records. This attention to detail helps strengthen claims and improves positioning during settlement negotiations.

Motorcycle accident victims often choose Connell Law for its clear communication and practical guidance. The firm takes time to explain legal options, helping clients understand what to expect at each stage of the process. This approach can be especially helpful for riders who are dealing with injuries while trying to navigate insurance claims.

Goldberg Injury Law

Goldberg Injury Law is another respected personal injury firm serving Las Vegas motorcycle accident victims. The firm is recognized for its trial-ready approach, which can be valuable when insurance companies are unwilling to offer fair settlements.

Motorcycle accidents frequently involve disputes about visibility, speed, or lane positioning. Goldberg Injury Law places strong emphasis on evidence, including accident reconstruction and medical expert opinions, to build compelling cases. This approach can be particularly important in crashes involving severe injuries or permanent impairments.

Clients often appreciate the firm’s professionalism and commitment to pursuing full compensation. Like many injury firms, Goldberg Injury Law typically works on a contingency fee basis, allowing injured riders to pursue claims without upfront legal costs.

CVBN Law LLP

CVBN Law LLP offers representation for motorcycle accident victims who may be facing complex or high-value claims. The firm has experience handling serious injury litigation and cases involving multiple parties, commercial vehicles, or contested liability.

The attorneys at CVBN Law LLP are known for their analytical approach and strong legal research. Motorcycle accidents involving roadway defects, vehicle malfunctions, or government entities often require this level of detailed legal work.

Riders who prefer a firm with substantial resources and a structured litigation strategy may find CVBN Law LLP to be a strong option in the Las Vegas area.

Accident Attorneys of Southern Nevada

Accident Attorneys of Southern Nevada focuses exclusively on injury cases, including motorcycle accidents. This narrow focus allows the firm to stay closely informed about Nevada injury laws and local court procedures.

The firm emphasizes accessibility and client support, offering free consultations and frequent updates. Motorcycle accident victims often face ongoing medical appointments and financial stress, and the firm works to manage the legal process while clients focus on recovery.

Accident Attorneys of Southern Nevada is often chosen by riders looking for a client-focused law firm with experience handling insurance negotiations and personal injury claims throughout Southern Nevada.

How to Choose a Trusted Motorcycle Accident Attorney

Choosing the right motorcycle accident attorney can feel overwhelming, especially after a serious crash. Following these steps can help simplify the decision.

Step 1: Look for motorcycle-specific experience

An attorney who regularly handles motorcycle accident cases is more likely to understand rider-related issues, injury patterns, and insurance challenges.

Step 2: Research reputation and reviews

Client reviews and testimonials can provide insight into how a firm communicates and handles cases.

Step 3: Evaluate communication style

Clear and timely communication is essential. Your attorney should be willing to answer questions and explain legal options.

Step 4: Understand fees and costs

Most motorcycle accident attorneys work on a contingency fee basis. Make sure the terms are explained clearly before moving forward.

Step 5: Schedule a consultation

A consultation allows you to assess whether the attorney is a good fit for your case and personal comfort level.

Recommendations While You Wait to Connect to an Attorney

Seek medical care immediately after the accident, even if injuries seem minor

Take photos of the entire accident scene, vehicles, and injuries if possible

Make sure that you get a copy of the police report

Avoid posting any details about the accident on social media

Do not provide recorded statements to insurance adjusters

Keep any and all related medical bills, any treatment records, and related documents

Frequently Asked Questions

How long do I have to file a motorcycle accident claim in Nevada?

Nevada generally allows two years from the date of the accident to file a personal injury claim.

What if I was partially at fault for the accident?

Nevada follows a modified comparative negligence rule. You may still recover compensation if you are less than 51 percent at fault.

Do motorcycle accident claims take longer to resolve?

They can, especially when injuries are serious or liability is disputed. An experienced attorney can help move the process forward efficiently.

What types of compensation are available after a motorcycle accident?

Compensation may include medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and future medical care.

Should I accept the first insurance settlement offer?

Initial offers are often lower than the full value of a claim. Consulting an attorney before accepting any offer is strongly advised.

Choosing the right motorcycle accident attorney in Las Vegas can help protect your rights and improve your chances of securing fair compensation. Firms such as George Bochanis Injury Law Offices and the others listed above are frequently recognized for their dedication to injured riders and their understanding of Nevada motorcycle accident law.