Racing to End Alzheimer’s scores podium finishes at the Roar Before the Rolex 24

Overall podium finish and two Bronze class victories in the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, with promising pace in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge testing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 19, 2026) – The Racing to End Alzheimer’s with Stephen Cameron Racing team accomplished a two-fold goal at last weekend’s Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway: work through an optimal setup for the No. 19 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Ford Mustang ahead of next weekend’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season opener, and give both drivers all the track time available.

The team accomplished that and more, with driver Sean Quinlan scoring two Bronze Cup victories and an overall podium finish in the pair of 45-minute VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPRC) races, while he and teammate Greg Liefooghe placed an identical No. 19 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Ford Mustang in the top three in four of five IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge test sessions – including a P1 in the final session Sunday morning.

And as always, Racing to End Alzheimer’s founder Phil Frengs was on hand, talking to fans throughout the weekend – including on Saturday’s packed VPRC race grid. The effort is at the heart of the team’s mission: to “fund the care and find the cure” for Alzheimer’s (to date, Racing to End Alzheimer’s has raised over $1.2 million). 2026 marks the 10th season for Racing to End Alzheimer’s, and Frengs was thrilled to see it start off in such a solid manner.

“The first step of 2026 – season 10 for us – was kicked off with three outstanding days of practice,” said Frengs. “We are very pleased with how well our Ford Mustang GT4 performed, with our two veteran drivers spot-on with really good race craft. And what a weekend it was for Sean! Piloting our VP Racing Challenge No. 19 entry, he ran up front both days, so it was great to see his efforts rewarded with an overall podium Sunday, as well as the two Bronze Class wins. I’m particularly proud of his effort, and so appreciative of his extraordinary support of the Racing to End Alzheimer’s mission. The entire Cameron team has been 100% behind this effort from the start, we can’t wait to see what the season has in store.”

The team’s aim coming into the weekend was to eliminate any off-season rust and to push for speed. The five test sessions saw every conceivable weather condition, from near-freezing temperature and rain to blazing sunshine, checking all the boxes for what next weekend might throw at them. The primary focus for the Roar was to maintain pace throughout long runs with a balanced car, since one of the keys to success in Friday’s four-hour BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona will be ensuring good tire wear through an entire stint on Daytona’s high banks. The fastest lap time of the weekend, a 1:53.333, was set in Saturday’s third test session.

In the VPRC car, Quinlan set top four times in both practice sessions and started race one in fourth position. At the drop of the green, he found himself pinwheeled to the outside in turn one as the cars ahead slowed, allowing several cars behind to get by. Quinlan fought hard to regain positions, bringing the car home in fourth position and winning the Bronze Cup (for Bronze-rated drivers).

Sunday exemplified Florida’s unpredictable weather in the extreme. The team headed on track Sunday morning for the final Michelin Pilot Challenge test under partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. With the team fine tuning the setup, Liefooghe set the session’s quickest lap (1:53.590) with 30 minutes remaining. Quinlan then headed to the VPRC car and to the race two grid – where temperatures had plummeted to the mid-40s, with rain expected. Starting the race in second position and on rain tires, Quinlan took an aggressive line through the wet early corners and grabbed the top spot, holding it for several laps before Saturday’s race winner barreled through, bringing another competitor with him. Managing tires and holding his speed, Quinlan captured third position at the checkered flag – and another Bronze Class victory.

“I think we’re looking good for next Friday,” said Quinlan. “We’ve made some good changes with the car and it’s definitely helped – and all eight Mustangs are fast here, so that helps. And it certainly doesn’t hurt to be race ready!”

“All the Mustangs are strong, but I feel like we’re at the sharp end of the Mustangs, which is good,” said Cameron. “That’s always the goal. For the race, I think the biggest thing for us will be to make sure that we capitalize on whatever the BoP (balance of performance) ends up being, and that we’re able to stay strong. Now that we have the setup, next week’s focus will be on race strategy. It looks like a minimum of five pit stops so strategy and pit stop work is going to be just as important – if no more important – than car speed. But this weekend gives us a little bit of momentum from a confidence standpoint. Neither driver made a mistake all weekend, with Sean getting pressured throughout both races but not flinching a bit. I think we’re where we need to be heading into the first race.”

The No. 19 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Mustang gives families the chance to honor loved ones who have suffered from Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. For a $250 donation, the family member’s name and hometown is placed on the car, and their photo can be posted on the Racing to End Alzheimer’s website’s tribute page. All donations are matched by Frengs’ company Legistics, with 100% going to the program’s two beneficiaries – the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist, and the UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program.

The BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series will take the green flag Friday at 1:45 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live in the U.S. on Peacock TV, and on IMSA’s YouTube channel (ad-free courtesy of Michelin). It will also be available globally on IMSA.com/tvlive (international viewers will be able to watch via YouTube as well.)

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’s late wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience with the disease led Frengs to a seminal moment: his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing and he realized an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s, giving fans the opportunity to honor loved ones by putting their names on the race car via donation – with Legistics matching each donation. 100% of those donations go to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

