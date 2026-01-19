Renowned Sportscaster Allen Bestwick Named Lead Commentator for Trans Am Series Broadcasts for 60th-Anniversary Season

CHARLOTTE (January 19, 2026) — The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is thrilled to announce that award-winning veteran sportscaster Allen Bestwick will serve as lead commentator for Trans Am broadcasts in 2026. Bestwick will make his Trans Am debut at the series’ pre-season test at Sebring International Raceway, hosting a one-hour live broadcast on Wednesday, January 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A native of Newport, R.I., Bestwick’s career in motorsports announcing began at the age of 16 at Seekonk Speedway, after which he became a play-by-play announcer for the Motor Racing Network. With more than 40 years of experience behind a microphone, Bestwick has covered many of the most prestigious events in sports, such as the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500, US Open, Wimbledon and the British Open. In addition to his work in NASCAR on NBC, TNT and ESPN, he is one of the lead track announcers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Bestwick has also served as play-by-play announcer for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), in addition to doing work in college basketball and Professional Bull Riders broadcasts. Bestwick, who was part of the NBC Sports NASCAR team that won the 2006 Emmy Award for “Best Sports Series,” has performed broadcasts from across the country around the world, and has interviewed two U.S. presidents.

Serving as the voice of Trans Am as the series enters its 60th-anniversary season, Bestwick will host 12 National Championship races each for the TA/GT classes and CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series at 10 iconic road courses. This season will also see the debut of the TA Sprint Championship, which will contest five 50-mile races at four venues, beginning at the Trans Am Series’ Sebring season opener.

“I’m very excited to be part of the team televising Trans Am racing,” said Bestwick. “The history is rich, the cars are awesome beasts, and they race at fun circuits. The paddock is full of great drivers with interesting stories, and I look forward to telling them.”

“I’ve been a huge fan of Allen for years and I know he is going to bring a lot to Trans Am,” said Trans Am President Andy Lally. “Knowing how enthusiastic he is about this project and understanding his work ethic behind the scenes has me confident that he will inspire an already hardworking crew to create an awesome show for our Trans Am viewers.”

The Trans Am Series kicks off its 60th-anniversary season at Sebring International Raceway, February 26-March 1, 2026. More details about Trans Am’s streaming package are forthcoming.

2026 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli National Championship Schedule

January 21-22 – Sebring International Raceway Test (Sebring, Fla.)

Feb. 26-Mar.1 – Sebring International Raceway (Sebring, Fla.)^

March 12-15 – Road Atlanta (Braselton, Ga.)

April 23-26 – Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, Calif.)*

May 21-23 – Lime Rock Park (Lakeville, Conn.)^

June 18-21 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Ind.)

June 25-28 – Road America (Plymouth, Wis.)^

July 16-19 – Watkins Glen International (Watkins Glen, N.Y.)*^

September 3-6 – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Bowmanville, Ontario)

September 17-20 – VIRginia International Raceway (Alton, Va.)

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 – Circuit of The Americas (Austin, Texas)

*Denotes Doubleheader

^Denotes TA Sprint Event

About the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli: The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is the longest-running professional road racing series in North America. Founded in 1966, the Trans Am Series and has excited audiences for 60 years with its combination of powerful American muscle cars and elite GT cars from around the world. With several diverse and competitive classes of racecars and both National and Western Championships, Trans Am offers something for every fan and every competitor. The series will host 11 events nationwide in 2026. For more information, visit GoTransAm.com.