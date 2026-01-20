AAG Racing Race Preview: Daytona International Speedway Road Course

TRACK: Daytona International Speedway Road Course (3.56-mile, 12-turn road course)

TUNE IN: IMSA.TV, IMSA and RACER YouTube channels, Thu. Jan. 22, 5:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, and Fri. Jan. 23, 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. ET

Rising to the top:

Rounds 1 and 2 mark AAG Racing’s second Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin start at Daytona.

A matter of inches often decides the finish of races at The World Center of Racing. Last season in Race 2, AAG Racing earned a second-place podium finish following the MX-5 Cup's closest finish of the regular season with a 0.038 margin of victory.

In 2025, AAG Racing amassed two podiums, 14 top-10 finishes, two Takumi Awards, one Penske Shocking Performance Award, and the 2025 Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup Clean Image Award presented by Sunoco Race Fuels.

Racing to the front is always the goal of AAG Racing. This week's Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup season opener will be a phenomenal race with a record-breaking, 44 cars, set to compete on the famous high banks.

Students of the game:

When he is not behind the wheel, Chuck Mactutus is a student in the SysAdmin, Audit, Network, and Security (SANS) Technology Institute undergraduate cybersecurity certificate program.

Mactutus also offers driver coaching services through his business "Chuck's Racing LLC" which he uses to help support his Spec Miata racing.

In 2023 and 2024, Mactutus worked many events in the SCCA where he is a certified flagger/corner worker.

Fernando Luque Jr. is currently in the 11th grade and now looks to make the most of his newest racing opportunity in the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin with AAG Racing.

Though not in a traditional classroom, Luque first started his training in karting at 10 years old which has led him to where he is today.

, Luque first started his training in karting at 10 years old which has led him to where he is today. Luque credits karting as a great learning tool that can help him manage the close racing in the MX-5 Cup series.

Chuck Mactutus–Driver, No. 60 AAG Racing Mazda MX-5

Chuck Mactutus will pilot AAG Racing’s No. 60 Salty Dog Racing Mazda MX-5 during Rounds 1 and 2 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS)

AAG Racing is committed to driver development. Mactutus joins the MX-5 Cup grid, bringing a combined 19 wins between Spec Miata and Spec MX-5 competition.

Mactutus is focused on developing as a professional driver and making a strong impression in his series debut to show his competitors that he belongs at this level.

In Spec Miata at Daytona in August, the 28-year-old driver earned a second-place podium in the South Atlantic Road Racing Championship (SARRC) race.

Daytona marks a new challenge for the Little Mountain, S.C. driver who will make his Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup and IMSA debut at the venue.

for the Little Mountain, S.C. driver who will make his Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup and IMSA debut at the venue. Salty Dog Racing is an affiliate of The Salty Dog Cafe, which has locations on Hilton Head Island, S.C., Charleston, S.C., Key West, Fla., and Bluffton, S.C. Mactutus is a member of the Salty Dog Racing Team, along with Bobby and Ellie Gossett.

Chuck Mactutus Quote

“My first thought is to enjoy the opportunity, and then crucially make a good impression on the field and try to utilize the draft to be in the right position at the end for the long run to the line.”

Fernando Luque Jr.–Driver, No. 25 AAG Racing Mazda MX-5

Fernando Luque Jr. will pilot AAG Racing’s No. 25 Mazda MX-5 during Rounds 1 and 2 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS)

During the 2025 season, the Mexico City, Mexico driver competed in the North America-Central America (NACAM) Formula 4 division and finished the season as the series vice-champion.

In karting, Luque's eight-year karting career includes six karting world championships in Europe as a representative of Mexico and multiple U.S. karting national race wins.

The 17-year-old racer enters just his second year in car racing and prepares for his sports car racing debut this week at Daytona.

Racing at the professional level is a familiar task for Luque. The stage is not too big and being a part of a support race leading up to one of the biggest races in North America is nothing new to him. Last season, Luque won the NACAM F4 support race during the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix weekend. This time he will be making his MX-5 Cup debut during the historic Rolex 24 week.

Fernando Luque Jr. Quote

“The preparation is extensive, including physical, mental, and sim work. I had some time to prepare over the winter and I aimed to make the most of it. I believe my background in karting will help me manage the close racing in the series and my experience in different kinds of race cars will help me adapt quickly to the new demands of MX-5 Cup. Nonetheless, I’m focused on learning as much as I can, as MX-5 Cup is a different challenge to what I’m used to but I’m confident I will be able to adapt quickly.”

Meet the AAG Racing Drivers

Thursday, January 22

Chuck Mactutus and Fernando Luque Jr. will be at the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup Series Driver Autograph Session in the Mazda Activation Area at 2:30 p.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs

About AAG Racing

Based in Southwest Florida, AAG Racing is the sister company to Autotechnik Racing and has been involved in racing Mazda race cars since the early 2000s. With championships in multiple series, AAG Racing has developed a legacy of speed, precision and determination on and off the track. From grassroots beginnings, the team has continuously evolved, driven by a passion for motorsports and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

The team’s mission is to push the boundaries of performance, innovation and teamwork, fostering a culture where every member contributes to the team’s success. AAG Racing is committed to precision engineering, strategic racing and talent development to remain competitive at every turn. Additionally, the team provides young drivers with the necessary ladder to advance from karting through club racing to professional sports car racing. AAG Racing’s entry into the MX-5 Cup Series marks the next step in its planned growth.