Stanton Barrett Motorsports Signs Rafa Matos for 2026 TA2 Championship Campaign, Beginning at Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. — Stanton Barrett Motorsports (SBM) proudly announces a new partnership with three-time Trans-Am Series champion Raphael “Rafa” Matos for the 2026 CUBE3 Architecture TA2 season.

Backed by strong technical alliances, experienced leadership, and championship-proven talent, Stanton Barrett Motorsports and Matos head into the 2026 campaign as immediate title contenders, opening their championship bid at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway next month.

“I’m incredibly excited and honored to be driving for SBM Motorsports in the T2 class for the 2026 season,” said Matos.

“Stanton’s energy and the way he thinks — strategically, logically, and quickly — stood out immediately.”

Matos will compete in the No. 12 Ford Mustang, showcased in the striking Concord American Flagpole livery, with international support led by Memo Corse and principal Marcelo Occhionero of Argentina, alongside primary partner CNA Fiber Optic.

Stanton Barrett Family Wines — an award-winning winery — has also committed key resources to finalize Matos’ addition to the SBM lineup as he pursues a fourth career Trans-Am championship in 2026.

﻿The program unites two of the most accomplished competitors in American motorsports: Matos, a proven champion across multiple disciplines, and Stanton Barrett, a former IndyCar and NASCAR driver and the owner of Stanton Barrett Motorsports.

The partnership is focused on contending for the 2026 championship alongside SBM drivers Graham Jacobson, Barrett and Matos.

The organization is built on Cope Racing Chassis and powered by PME engines.

The principals are long-time friends, customers and competitors of team owner and driver Stanton Barrett, forming a foundation built on trust, experience and shared success.

“This is a very strong program,” added Matos. “The car is proven, the partners are aligned, and the team is motivated.

“With SBM running the operation and this Cope-PME package, we know we have everything we need to fight for wins and the championship.

“I’m extremely proud to represent this No. 12 race car with CNA Fiber Optic and Concord American Flagpole, who have provided valuable sponsorship and B2B partnerships. Seeing the stars align once again reinforces my belief that talent, preparation and hard work belong at the front of the T2 series.”

Barrett believes the addition of Matos immediately elevates Stanton Barrett Motorsports’ championship outlook for the 2026 CUBE3 Architecture TA2 season, strengthening an already formidable driver lineup and technical program.

“Rafa is the kind of driver who can contribute to SBM building a championship-caliber program,” said Barrett.

“His experience, discipline, and work ethic align perfectly with what we’re building at SBM. This partnership strengthens our ability to contend for podiums in TA2 at Sebring and throughout the 2026 season.”

The 2026 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season opener is scheduled for Feb. 26 – March 1 at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway.

For more information on Stanton Barrett Motorsports, please visit stantonbarrettmotorsports.com, or like them on Facebook (Stanton Barrett) or Instagram at @stantonbarrettmotorsports.

Visit Rafa Matos on Instagram at @rafamatos2.