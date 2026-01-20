AMALIE MOTOR OIL RETURNS AS TITLE SPONSOR FOR NHRA GATORNATIONALS TO OPEN 75TH NHRA SEASON

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 20, 2026) – NHRA announced today that Amalie Motor Oil will continue as the title sponsor of this year’s 57th annual NHRA Gatornationals to open NHRA’s historic 75th anniversary season.

The Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals will take place March 5-8 at legendary Gainesville Raceway, opening the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season for the fourth consecutive year. It remains one of the biggest events in motorsports, as all the top stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will look to win the famed race during NHRA’s landmark 75th season.

Amalie Motor Oil has been a longtime title sponsor of the iconic event, continuing a standout partnership with NHRA during the highly-anticipated 2026 event and kickoff to the NHRA’s 75th campaign.

“AMALIE Motor Oil is honored to be a part of NHRA’s diamond anniversary,” said President and CEO, Harry Barkett. “AMALIE was at the first Gatornationals, and proud to continue as the title sponsor of this marquee event at this incredible raceway.”

Last year, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Chad Green (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won on the hallowed grounds of Gainesville Raceway to open the year. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8.

This year promises to be one of the biggest races in Gatornationals history. Along with a full slate of racing – including the Top Fuel All-Star Callout specialty race on Saturday and action in the Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series – fans can expect a multitude of events to celebrate the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals and NHRA’s 75th anniversary, including:

Appearances from a host of NHRA legends during the event, including Kenny Bernstein, Don Garlits, Joe Amato, Don Prudhomme, Shirley Muldowney, Darrell Gwynn and Bob Frey.

A celebration of Bernstein’s historic 300-mph run from 1992.

A free, limited-edition NHRA 2026 season poster to the first 6,500 fans in attendance on Sunday.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and a 75th anniversary stage in Nitro Alley.

Race winners will get the special NHRA 75th anniversary Diamond Wally, along with the Gatornationals traditional Golden Gator trophy.

“Amalie Motor Oil continues to be a fantastic NHRA partner and we’re so thrilled to have them continue as the title sponsor of the Gatornationals, especially as we open our 75th anniversary season in Gainesville this year,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “It’s the start of an exciting year and it doesn’t get much bigger than the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals. It’s a perfect way to kick off a landmark year and it’s great to have the continued support from Amalie Motor Oil for this massive event.”

The Gatornationals – long one of the biggest races on the NHRA tour – have drawn massive crowds for more than five decades and helped make legends in the sport. Top Fuel’s Tony Schumacher and Pro Stock’s Greg Anderson both have five Gatornationals wins, while veteran Ron Capps has four in the Funny Car ranks.

This year, fans will see a host of major stars, including Top Fuel reigning world champ Doug Kalitta, motorsports legend Tony Stewart, local standout Josh Hart, who joined John Force Racing, and the return of star driver Leah Pruett. In Funny Car, the stars include back-to-back world champ Austin Prock, Capps, Matt Hagan, Jack Beckman and new John Force Racing driver Jordan Vandergriff, while Pro Stock features champ Glenn, Anderson, Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Aaron Stanfield.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera is after a fourth straight Gatornationals win, while Richard Gadson begins his title defense against the likes of Matt Smith, Angie Smith and Chase Van Sant.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 NHRA Gatornationals, Including upgraded experiences in the Gainesville Top Eliminator Club, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

