Todd Lesenko Joins Jim Dunn Racing

Canadian Returns to Funny Car in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

Long Beach, Calif. (January 21, 2026) – Jim Dunn Racing has announced that Todd Lesenko will pilot the team’s Funny Car for the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Lesenko competed in the NHRA Funny Car class in 2012 for Jim Dunn Racing, so 2026 marks a homecoming for Lesenko and the iconic racing team.

Lesenko ran a full season of 23 races in 2012 and he was the only rookie to qualify at every national event. He made his professional debut in 2011, running the final three events of the season. From 2009 to 2011, Lesenko owned and drove the Jolly Rogers Nitro Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster. In 2010, he placed fifth in points in the 2010 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series in Nitro Funny Car.

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to spend a year of racing with my friends and race family,” said Lesenko. “I look forward to great results and to have a full year of vigorous competition. I’m honored to get to represent so many great partners on the track. We’re ready to get to Gainesville for the first event of the season.”

Joining Lesenko will be crew chiefs Jim Dunn and Jon Dunn. As the NHRA celebrates its landmark 75th season in 2026, Jim Dunn Racing is celebrating 76 years of success in drag racing. Jim started drag racing when he was 15 years old and at 91 years old, he plans to keep going as long as he can. In 2024, Jim received the NHRA Lifetime Achievement Award. He has won some of the sport’s most significant races and has provided driving opportunities for some of the biggest names in the sport. Jim’s son, Jon Dunn, wears many hats on the nitro Funny Car team. He is the team’s Business Manager and also assists his dad with crew chief responsibilities.

“We’re looking forward to Todd reuniting with Jim Dunn Racing,” said Jon Dunn. “We shared some great moments together in 2012. There are so many amazing partners that Jim Dunn Racing has had for many years, so we’re excited to achieve more success together. Also, Jim Dunn Racing is proud to announce team and technical support from AB Motorsports. We look forward to this relationship to increase our racing performance. Jim Dunn Racing will be parked alongside Antron Brown’s Top Fuel dragster throughout the 2026 season.”

Primary sponsors on the Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car in 2026 include Lescure Mechanical, True Brand, Blaze Technical Services, KGC Construction, MOON Equipment, USD Parts, and Crow Safety Gear.

Associate partners for Jim Dunn Racing include Lincoln Electric, Compass Facility Services, Wiley X, Gates, XRP, McLeod, CP-Carrillo, Racing Electronics, Darton Sleeves, Manton, ARP, Control Cables, Twin Palms Storage, Koppl Pipeline Services, Hussey Performance, and Frosted Frog. Additional partners will be named at a later date.

The 2026 NHRA season kicks off March 5-8 for the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida. Lesenko will participate in pre-season testing in February, where he will also re-license in the Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car.