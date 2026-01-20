CUBE 3 Architecture Renews TA2 Title Sponsorship for 2026 Season

CHARLOTTE (January 20, 2026) — The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is thrilled to announce that CUBE 3 Architecture, the title sponsor of the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series, has renewed its partnership for the 2026 season. The Official Architectural Firm of the Trans Am Series will continue to serve as the title sponsor of Trans Am’s TA2 class, which has produced motorsports stars like Connor Zilisch, Brent Crews, Tristan McKee and Thomas Annunziata.

Founded by visionaries Nik Middleton and Brian O’Connor, CUBE 3 Architecture has earned national acclaim as a leading design firm with a rich portfolio of master planning, architectural, interiors and design projects spanning over two decades. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., with four additional offices strategically located in Boston, Miami, Princeton, and San Diego, CUBE 3 Architecture brings a wealth of creative expertise to the table.

CUBE 3 joined the Trans Am Series’ TA2 class five years ago as a team and driver sponsor, then came on as the title sponsor of the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series in 2024. Since joining the series, CUBE 3 has actively sponsored emerging TA2 talents, including young drivers Noah Harmon, Jake Drew, Evan Slater and Australian TA2 champion Nathan Herne.

“The last two seasons as title sponsor of the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series has been a rewarding experience, and we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with the Trans Am Series,” said CUBE 3 Architecture Senior & Founding Partner and CEO Nik Middleton. “We’re so proud of what we’ve achieved and the relationships we’ve built with drivers, teams and series management, and we can’t wait to see our partnership grow in new ways going forward.”

“We could not be happier to have Nik Middleton and the entire CUBE 3 Architecture team back with us for the 2026 season,” said Scott Duncan, Chief Partnership Officer for Racing America. “We are very excited about the continued partnership, which will drive our companies in the direction to be established as the most competitive road racing series in North America.”

“We are so pleased to be welcoming back CUBE 3 Architecture,” said Trans Am President Andy Lally. “The CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series has become such an important proving ground for young drivers beginning their motorsports careers, and a destination for world-class talent, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of CUBE 3. They are one of the best sponsors in the business, and we are thrilled to continue working with them.”

The Trans Am Series kicks off its 60th-anniversary season at Sebring International Raceway, February 26-March 1, 2026.

About CUBE 3 Architecture: Established in 2003, CUBE 3 has earned a nationwide reputation as an industry leader in design and innovation. The firm is renowned for its tailored solutions to a diverse array of architectural, interior design, and planning challenges. With expertise spanning across sectors such as residential, hospitality, student housing, commercial, and mixed-use projects, CUBE 3 consistently delivers visionary design. For more information, please visit www.cube3.com.

About the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli: The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is the longest-running professional road racing series in North America. Founded in 1966, the Trans Am Series and has excited audiences for 60 years with its combination of powerful American muscle cars and elite GT cars from around the world. With several diverse and competitive classes of racecars and both National and Western Championships, Trans Am offers something for every fan and every competitor. The series will host 11 events nationwide in 2026. For more information, visit GoTransAm.com.