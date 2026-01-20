Motul Joins Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup as Official Oil Parnter

January 20, 2026 – Motul, producer of high-quality performance motor oils and lubricants, is partnering with the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin to provide participants with the best products in the industry.

As the official oil partner of Mazda Motorsports and the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup, Motul will present the “Motul Pole Award” to each of the season’s 14 fastest qualifiers. At the end of the season, the driver who earned the most pole positions of the season will receive a year-end award and prize.

“Motul is honored to be a sponsor and technical partner of the Mazda MX-5 Cup and to be alongside this passionate community of automotive enthusiasts,” General Manager of Motul North America Amber Bates said. “Motul prides itself on its storied racing heritage and a partnership with Mazda perfectly aligns with our motorsports DNA. Motul offers a wide range of high performing lubricants and care products, and we look forward to showcasing these products via the Mazda MX-5 Cup and to the loyal community of Mazda racers, owners and fans across North America.”

Additionally, all cars entered in MX-5 Cup are now required to use Motul motor and gearbox oil. These Motul products will be provided through Mazda Motorsports and available from Flis Performance at the Customer Experience Center at all MX-5 Cup race events.

“We are extremely pleased to have Motul as a partner,” Mazda Motorsports Senior Manager Jonathan Applegate said. “Motul is a company recognized around the world for innovative products and a lot of their research and development comes from racing. We know our teams will be receiving the best product possible, from a brand that recognizes the importance of motorsports.”

The first Motul Pole Award of the 2026 Mazda MX-5 Cup season will be presented at Daytona International Speedway on January 22, following qualifying from 11:55am ET to 12:15pm ET.

About Motul

Motul specializes in the formulation, production, and distribution of high-quality lubricants that elevate performance in multiple usages from powersport to passenger cars, heavy duty, and industrial applications. Motul has pioneered synthetic oils with its flagship 300V, the first 100% synthetic multigrade lubricant. Building on this long-term know-how, Motul is now extending its expertise to care products for cars, motorbikes and bicycles, as well as advanced fluids for the thermal management of electric vehicle batteries and digital infrastructures such as data centers, addressing the performance and sustainability challenges of tomorrow.

Founded in 1853, Motul is a global company present in 160 countries. Over the years, the brand has built a solid reputation as a trusted partner to support the performance of leading manufacturers, top motorsport teams and major championships, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the WEC, MotoGP, Dakar, Goodwood, or the UCI Mountain Bike World Series.

www.motul.com/corporate

About: The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup awards more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.