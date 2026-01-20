Tohatsu Returns as an Anchor Partner with Spencer Boyd in 2026

This marks the outboard boat motor company’s third season of partnership with Boyd

Mooresville, NC (January 20. 2026) – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series mainstay, Spencer Boyd announced that Tohatsu will return as an anchor partner for the 2026 season. The award-winning outboard motor company is celebrating 70 years of outboard engine production in 2026 and is entering their third season of partnership with Boyd.

A beaming Spencer Boyd commented on the news, “Tohatsu is a great brand and an even better partner. Their return as an anchor partner means a lot to me personally and even more to our team as our trajectory continues to point upward. The Tohatsu diecast just landed and I’ve been playing NASCAR 25, as myself driving the Tohatsu truck of course, so their blue and white paint seems to be everywhere!”

Since the first mass-produced “OB” model debuted in 1956, Tohatsu Corporation has delivered more than 5 million reliable outboard engines to boaters across the world, supporting countless adventures along the way. They have unveiled a special commemorative logo to celebrate this milestone.

“For generations we have we have had a commitment to progress and innovation,” said Vice President of Tohatsu American Corporation, Kuniharu Maki. “We see the same drive in Spencer. His ability to broadcast our brand to millions of NASCAR fans is unmatched and his interactions with our customers and clients goes beyond what we ever expected. We are proud to continue this partnership through 2026 and look forward to celebrating milestones together.”

Tohatsu America Corporation, headquartered in Coppell, Texas has been a reliable partner for many in the public safety realm, powering many swift-water rescue boats in emergency situations across the country.

Last summer, Tohatsu powered Robert Younes in his record-setting run of The Great Loop. He set a solo, single engine record by completing the 6000-mile circuit in 19 days, 13 hours, and 1 minute with his 16’ Jon boat and 60HP Tohatsu hand tiller motor.

Tohatsu will have the primary paint scheme at a number of races in 2026 including the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series return to Dover Motor Speedway.

About Tohatsu

Tohatsu is Japan’s oldest outboard manufacturer, producing reliable outboard motors since 1956. Recently celebrating 100 years of history, Tohatsu innovations have made waves that change the world. We are uncompromising in our pursuit of high-quality outboard motors and the promise to deliver an inspirational engine experience. See it. Hear it. Feel the Wind.