CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: By the Numbers

0.034: As in seconds – the winning margin of victory in Corvette Racing’s 1-2 finish at the 2016 Rolex 24. Up until 2023’s LMP2 finish, it was the closest finish in race history

2: Number of the overall winning Corvette C5-R in the 2001 Rolex 24. Ron Fellows, Johnny O’Connell, Chris Kneifel and Franck Freon completed 656 laps for 2335.36 miles in the winning effort

2: Rolex 24 class wins for AWA (now 13 Autosport); the team won in LMP3 in 2023 and won in GTD with its Corvette in 2025. Three of the four drivers return to defend this year

4: Rolex 24 wins for Corvette Racing as an entrant (run by Pratt Miller Motorsports): 2001 overall (Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell, Kelly Collins, Franck Freon), 2015 GTLM (Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen/Ryan Briscoe), 2016 GTLM (Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler) and 2021 GTLM (Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg)

5: Number of Corvette Z06 GT3.R entries for the 2025 Rolex 24 – two from Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports and one each from 13 Autosport, DXDT Racing and DragonSpeed (GTD). It’s the second straight year with five Corvettes in the race

7: Corvette factory drivers piloting the Corvette Z06 GT3.R in this year’s race: Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims, Marvin Kirchhöfer, Tommy Milner, Nicky Catsburg, Nico Varrone (Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller) plus Charlie Eastwood (DXDT Racing)

15: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

16: Wins in 2025 for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R across six different series. Two of those came in IMSA competition

33: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Chang International Circuit (Thailand), Daytona, Detroit, Fuji, Houston, Imola, Indianapolis, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

40: Number of drivers to win races in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Tom Van Rompuy at Fuji in September

43: Drivers who have driven Corvette Racing entries at Daytona – Earl Bamber, Justin Bell, Matt Bell, Ryan Briscoe, Nicky Catsburg, Kelly Collins, Pipo Derani, Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Charlie Eastwood, Marcel Fässler, Ron Fellows, Orey Fidani, Franck Freon, Antonio Garcia, Oliver Gavin, John Heinricy, Daniel Juncadella, Ben Keating, Lars Kern, Marvin Kirchhöfer, Chris Kneifel, Robin Liddell, Alex Lynn, Jan Magnussen, Anthony Mantella, Scott McLaughlin, Thomas Merrill, Tommy Milner, Simon Pagenaud, John Paul Jr., Andy Pilgrim, Mike Rockenfeller, Scott Sharp, Alexander Sims, Marco Sorensen, Nick Tandy, Jordan Taylor, Alec Udell, Shane Van Gisbergen, Nico Varrone, Salih Yoluc and Connor Zilisch

73: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

76: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. Johor Motorsports Racing’s Yasser Shahin and TF Sport’s James Roe were the latest in December’s opening round of the Asian Le Mans Series in Sepang

154: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 118 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, five in the FIA WEC, 13 in GT World Challenge America, three in GT World Challenge Asia and GT America and two in the European Le Mans Series

359: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999

74.013.04: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing entries at Daytona since 1999. That equates to 3,218 trips across the length of Daytona Beach – approximately 23 miles

462,758.39: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. The program should surpass the half-million mile mark midway through this season

Corvette Racing History at The Rolex 24

﻿1999 – No. 2 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/John Paul Jr. – 3rd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Scott Sharp/John Heinricy – 12th in GTS

2000 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/Justin Bell – 2nd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 10th in GTS

2001 – No. 2 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Chris Kneifel/Franck Freon – 1st in GTS (overall win)

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Dale Earnhardt/Dale Earnhardt Jr. – 2nd in GTS

2014 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 10th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Robin Liddell – 5th in GTLM

2015 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 1st in GTLM (Magnussen fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Simon Pagenaud – 3rd in GTLM (Gavin pole)

2016 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 2nd in GTLM (Garcia fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 1st in GTLM (Winner by 0.034 second)

2017 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 9th in GTLM

2018 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 3rd in GTLM (Magnussen pole)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 4th in GTLM

2019 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 6th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 8th in GTLM

2020 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 7th in GTLM

2021 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 1st in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy/Alexander Sims – 2nd in GTLM

2022 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 6th in GTD PRO

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy/Marco Sorensen – 10th in GTD PRO

2023 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Tommy Milner – 2nd in GTD PRO

2024 – No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims/Daniel Juncadella – 5th in GTD PRO

No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg/Earl Bamber – 8th in GTD PRO

No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani/Lars Kern/Alex Lynn – 21st in GTD

No. 17 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Nico Varrone/Anthony Mantella/Thomas Merrill/Charlie Eastwood – 18th in GTD

2025 – No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims/Daniel Juncadella – 2nd in GTD PRO

No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg/Nico Varrone – 7th in GTD PRO

No. 91 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Ben Keating/Scott McLaughlin/Shane Van Gisbergen/Connor Zilisch – 9th in GTD PRO

No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani/Lars Kern/Marvin Kirchhöfer – 1st in GTD

No. 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Charlie Eastwood/Alec Udell/Salih Yoluc/Pipo Derani – 19th in GTD

