Chandler Smith to Attempt 2026 Daytona 500 with Front Row Motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 22, 2026) – After a successful first season at Front Row Motorsports (FRM), highlighted by two wins in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Chandler Smith will make his first attempt for the team in the Cup Series driving the No. 36 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the Daytona 500.

“I’m really excited to take a shot at the Daytona 500 with the FRM Cup Series program,” said Smith. “This organization is known for its speed at superspeedways, and I am going to give it my best shot to win the Harley J. Earl Trophy or help my teammates if I am in the position to do so in the end. I greatly appreciate the opportunity and will do my part to get FRM off to a great start to the 2026 Cup season, while I pursue my primary goal this year in winning the 2026 Truck Series Championship.”

Statistically, the Daytona International Speedway has been a good track for Smith, averaging a 12.0 finishing position at the venue in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and 10.3 in the O’Reilly Series.

There remain premier partnership opportunities available with Smith and the No. 36 team for “The Great American Race”. Please reach out to sponsorship@frontrowmotorsports.com for more details.

