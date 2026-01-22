Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
Chandler Smith to Attempt 2026 Daytona 500 with Front Row Motorsports

1 Minute Read

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 22, 2026) – After a successful first season at Front Row Motorsports (FRM), highlighted by two wins in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Chandler Smith will make his first attempt for the team in the Cup Series driving the No. 36 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the Daytona 500.

“I’m really excited to take a shot at the Daytona 500 with the FRM Cup Series program,” said Smith. “This organization is known for its speed at superspeedways, and I am going to give it my best shot to win the Harley J. Earl Trophy or help my teammates if I am in the position to do so in the end. I greatly appreciate the opportunity and will do my part to get FRM off to a great start to the 2026 Cup season, while I pursue my primary goal this year in winning the 2026 Truck Series Championship.”

Statistically, the Daytona International Speedway has been a good track for Smith, averaging a 12.0 finishing position at the venue in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and 10.3 in the O’Reilly Series.

There remain premier partnership opportunities available with Smith and the No. 36 team for “The Great American Race”. Please reach out to sponsorship@frontrowmotorsports.com for more details.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

RFK Racing to Honor Greg Biffle Throughout 2026 Season

