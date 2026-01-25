Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Truck Series PR
Greg Van Alst Motorsports Returns to NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Starting at Daytona International Speedway

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

ANDERSON, Ind: After making significant strides to close out its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway last November, Greg Van Alst Motorsports ramped up its offseason efforts in preparation for the start of the 2026 season at Daytona (Fla.). International Speedway on February 13, 2026.

Veteran race car driver Greg Van Alst will pilot the team’s No. 35 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for a partial NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule in 2026, building on a four-race campaign last season that included starts at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

Earning a career-best 18th-place finish in his ninth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start, Van Alst qualified for the Championship Race on speed and used the 161-lap event to continue refining the balance of his No. 35 Greg Van Alst Motorsports Toyota, surpassing his previous best result of 25th at Talladega Superspeedway.

Continued investment in upgraded assets and new shop equipment has allowed Van Alst to implement key foundational improvements, positioning the veteran driver and his team to accelerate their program and contend for top-15 finishes throughout the season.

“Last season gave us a solid foundation to build on,” said Van Alst. “We learned a lot in a short amount of time, especially in Phoenix, and we’ve carried that momentum into the offseason.

“We’ve invested in the right areas, upgraded our equipment, and focused on the fundamentals that will allow us to keep improving. Our goal is to be more competitive every week and put ourselves in a position to fight for top-15 finishes throughout the season.”

Van Alst returns to the “World Center of Racing” with lifetime memories after pulling off a darling last lap pass in the ARCA Menards Series season-opener in 2023 that propelled the Anderson, Ind. native to his first career ARCA win.

With the 2.5-mile superspeedway often providing unpredictable storylines and dramatic finishes, Daytona International Speedway stands as one of the sport’s most magnificent stages, where speed, spectacle and tradition combine to open the season.

“Daytona will always be special to me,” added Van Alst. “I’m ready to make new memories, though. I don’t expect it to be easy to make the field, but we’ve learned a lot about our superspeedway truck since Talladega last October.

“I’m confident that once we’re locked into the field, my drafting experience and our race strategy will put us in a position to contend for a strong finish and hopefully carry momentum into our second year of Truck Series competition.”

While partnerships are still being finalized for the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona, Greg Van Alst Motorsports will welcome the return of Phil’s Heating and Air and Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service as partners throughout the 2026 season.

“Having partners who believe in what we’re building means a lot to our team,” reflected Van Alst.

“Phil’s Heating and Air and Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service have supported us from the start, and their continued commitment allows us to keep investing in our program and taking the next steps forward throughout the season.

“We look forward to making additional announcements as we get closer to Daytona and as the 2026 season progresses.”

The 100-lap Fresh from Florida 250 is set for Friday, February 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90.

For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on X | Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).

