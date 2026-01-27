Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Acceptance Insurance and Niece Motorsports Announce New Partnership with NASCAR Driver Andrés Pérez de Lara

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Huntington Beach, CA — [January 27, 2026] — Niece Motorsports and Acceptance Insurance today announced that Andrés Pérez de Lara will return to the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for the full NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule in 2026, with Acceptance Insurance joining as his anchor partner. Pérez de Lara—one of NASCAR’s most promising young drivers—will carry Acceptance Insurance branding as a primary sponsor for select races throughout the upcoming season.

Veteran crew chief Wally Rogers will continue to lead the No. 44 team as Pérez de Lara enters his second NCTS season.

Pérez de Lara, 20, has quickly become one of the most promising young drivers in North American motorsports. Coming off his rookie NCTS season, the 2024 ARCA Menards Series champion continues to gain attention for his discipline, race craft, and rapid development.

“I’m incredibly excited to partner with Acceptance Insurance for this next step in my career,” said Pérez de Lara. “It means a lot to represent a company that supports drivers at every level, and I’m grateful to Acceptance and Niece Motorsports for the confidence they’ve placed in me.”
Niece Motorsports – one of the longest-tenured NCTS teams recognized for several race wins, postseason appearances, and a strong record of developing young talent – welcomes Acceptance Insurance as a new partner in 2026.

“We’re thrilled to have Acceptance Insurance join our program,” said Cody Efaw, CEO of Niece Motorsports. “Andrés has tremendous potential, and strong partners like Acceptance only strengthen what we aim to accomplish on track this year.”

Acceptance’s alignment with the No. 44 program reflects the brand’s introduction into NASCAR through a broader relationship platform. The collaboration leverages existing structures within the sport to connect Acceptance with competitive teams and rising drivers as part of its debut NASCAR season.

“This collaboration with Andrés and Niece Motorsports is an important opportunity for our brand,” said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Acceptance/Confie. “Andrés embodies the drive, character, and resilience that reflect our customers and our values. we look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

By aligning with Andrés Pérez de Lara and Niece Motorsports, Acceptance strengthens its presence on the national stage while continuing to deliver on its mission of providing accessible, affordable coverage to drivers across the country. This partnership underscores Acceptance Insurance’s commitment to supporting the driving community at every level—from everyday drivers to emerging racing talent.

Fans are encouraged to cheer on Pérez de Lara and the No. 44 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 13. Live coverage of the race will air on FOX Sports 1 and the NASCAR Racing Network.

About Acceptance Insurance: Acceptance Insurance is a proud member of Confie, the largest personal lines agency in the U.S. We believe in investing in the communities we serve by offering affordable insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Our agents and team members uphold our values, which include promoting excellence, responsibility and caring.
Acceptance has been in business for over 50 years. We have over 700 agents in over 288 neighborhood locations ready to give you the service, respect and savings you deserve. We come to you so you can find the solutions you need, regardless of your background and driving record. We offer easy solutions to meet your unique needs.

About Andrés Pérez de Lara: Andrés Pérez de Lara is a professional racing driver who competes full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Born in Mexico City, Pérez de Lara is a past champion in the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series, and NASCAR Mexico Truck Series. He currently drives the No. 44 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).

