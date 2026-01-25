Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 Returns for Second Year With Sizzling New Twist

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Fans To Determine Sixth Wienermobile; New Nationwide Live Broadcast To Capture Hot Dog Spectacle

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026) – The meatiest race in motorsports is officially back!

Oscar Mayer today announced the second annual Wienie 500 will return to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 22 leading up to the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Serving as the unofficial kickoff to summer with 72 million hot dogs consumed every Memorial Day Weekend, the Wienie 500 sets out to remind fans that anywhere is the perfect time for an Oscar Mayer Wiener – even a professional racetrack.

Selling nearly half a million more wieners last year, the spectacle drew 85,000 fans in the stands at IMS and 8 million more via livestream. Revving up for its second lap, the race will feature the full fleet of six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles, who will be competing for the title of Top Dog – this year with a new live nationwide broadcast and the chance for fans to get in on the action.

With each Wienermobile named after a regional hot dog, millions rallied behind their favorites – but it was Slaw Dog who secured last year’s victory. This year, Slaw Dog (Southeast) is back to defend its title along with Chi Dog (Midwest), New York Dog (East), Chili Dog (South) and Seattle Dog (Northwest). Following a disappointing performance, the Sonoran Dog is officially relegated due to not cutting the mustard, leaving a spot open for a new regional dog to enter the competition. Starting today, race lovers can visit @Wienermobile on Instagram to cast their vote in the first-ever ‘Pick Your Dog’ Wienie 500 bracket where they can choose from a fresh lineup of seven new regional hot dogs or opt to give Sonoran Dog another shot at qualifying.

“The response to the first Wienie 500 was overwhelming, and we heard the fans loud and clear that they were hungry for more,” said Kelsey Rice, brand communications director at Oscar Mayer. “This year, we’re supercharging the experience, delivering an even bigger, bolder and more unforgettable event that puts the fans at the forefront. With amplified engagement, intensified rivalries and more surprises in store, we’re giving the people what they want – an unparalleled live experience that will leave them craving more.”

Many of the beloved traditions from the inaugural Wienie 500 are back for this year’s race, including custom Wienermobile decals, Hotdogger racing suits, the iconic “Wiener Song” anthem and finally, the trophy presentation at the “wieners circle” podium—complete with a mustard spray and Borg-Wiener trophy. All part of an experience that only Oscar Mayer can provide, the Wienie 500 is designed to spark smiles and serve up a uniquely delightful race.

For more information on the second annual Wienie 500, ‘Pick Your Dog’ Wienie 500 bracket and how to follow along to see who the sixth regional hot dog will be, follow @Wienermobile on Instagram and @OscarMayer on TikTok.

