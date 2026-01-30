Presidential Announcement of Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.

INDYCAR To Deliver First Motor Race in History on the National Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Jan. 30, 2026) – An executive order signed today by President Donald J. Trump directed the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday to designate a race route through Washington, D.C. and the National Mall for the purposes of conducting an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on August 21-23, 2026. The event will recognize the historic milestone of America’s independence in addition to celebrating the unparalleled tradition and legacy of America’s motorsports industry.

“INDYCAR racing is a source of pride and entertainment for our Nation, which is why I am pleased to announce the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.” said President Trump via the executive order. “This race, the first motor race ever to be held in our Nation’s capital near the National Mall, will showcase the majesty of our great city as drivers navigate a track around our iconic national monuments in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.”

The full executive order can be viewed here: Executive Orders – The White House.

The event will be administered by INDYCAR in coordination with the taskforce, U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of the Interior, and Washington, D.C.’s Executive Office of the Mayor.

“For over one hundred years, American INDYCAR racing has set the pace for motorsports,” President Trump continued. “With speeds topping over 200 miles per hour, the cars and drivers inspire awe and respect in all who watch this quintessentially American sport.”

For more than a century, INDYCAR has hosted the iconic Indianapolis 500 Mile Race on the Sunday before Memorial Day, annually the world’s largest single-day spectator sporting event. “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” serves as a singular and powerful tribute to the United States Armed Forces, with a crowd of more than 350,000 people gathering to show respect and gratitude for the service and sacrifice of our military heroes. Legends of INDYCAR span multiple generations from racing greats like Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt to the stars of today like four-time SERIES champion Alex Palou and two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden.

“President Trump has bestowed an incredible distinction upon our sport, and we’re grateful for his trust and support as INDYCAR prepares to honor our country with a tremendous racing spectacle,” said Roger Penske. “This will be a truly memorable event that celebrates our country’s independence and the legacy of patriotism, innovation, and excellence that powers motorsports across America.”

“Freedom doesn’t ring, it revs! INDYCAR is about competition and pushing limits — the same things that have always defined America,” said United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. “There’s no better place to celebrate our 250th anniversary than bringing that energy to the nation’s capital and showcasing Washington, D.C. to the world.”

“The Department of the Interior is proud to help bring the historic Freedom 250 Grand Prix to Washington, D.C. to showcase our treasured public spaces through a monumental event that captures the America spirit in the heart of our nation’s capital,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Like the sport of racing itself, this administration, under President Donald J. Trump, is moving at record speed to make life better for all Americans and ensure that the United States marks its 250th birthday with the celebration that it deserves. Start your engines, America!”

“Soon-to-be the home of every major sports franchise, Washington, D.C. is the undisputed Sports Capital,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “But we don’t stop there and work to attract major events. That’s why I am thrilled to welcome the Freedom 250 to the Nation’s Capital this August. The race weekend will rev up the economic engine of D.C. by filling our hotels and restaurants and by showing visitors, residents and the sports world that there’s no better city, people and backdrop for major sports events. I invite all sports fans to come enjoy the Freedom 250 and all that Washington, D.C. has to offer.”

“There’s no better place to celebrate America’s independence than in our nation’s capital, and no better way to showcase that spirit than through INDYCAR – a sport built on speed, innovation, and competition,” said Eric Shanks, CEO & Executive Producer, FOX Sports. “Bringing this race to Washington, D.C. during America’s 250th birthday is a powerful way to honor our past while celebrating what’s ahead, and all of us at FOX Sports couldn’t be more proud to showcase this event to the country.”

The street circuit event will be free to the general public and include vantage points of several majestic symbols of national pride and unity. Like all NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, it will be televised to a live network audience via FOX Sports. More details about the course and the event will be shared during a kickoff gathering in the coming weeks.

