FOX Sports, INDYCAR Announce 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone Schedule on FS1, FS2

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Dec. 19, 2025) – FOX Sports and INDYCAR have revealed the race broadcast start times for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone schedule.

As part of INDYCAR’S partnership with FOX Sports, all INDY NXT races will be shown on live television for the second consecutive year with a series-record 17 races on live TV in 2026. Fifteen INDY NXT races are scheduled to appear live on FOX Sports’ FS1, with two airing on FS2.

Once again in 2026, all INDY NXT practice and qualifying sessions also will air on a combination of FS1, FS2, the FOX Sports app and FOX One.

“Our immersive partnership with FOX Sports has fueled impressive gains across our ecosystem, most especially within INDY NXT by Firestone,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “In 2026, we expect that significant growth to continue with additional races providing even more intense on-track action for our development series. The competition will be fierce for the drivers vying to advance to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and FOX Sports’ coverage will provide another remarkable showcase.”

The battle for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone championship begins at 10 a.m. (all times Eastern) Sunday, March 1 on FS1 from the sunny streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Round two of the championship takes the series to the much-anticipated inaugural race on the 14-turn, 2.73-mile Streets of Arlington circuit and the Grand Prix of Arlington at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 15, also on FS1.

The first of three new doubleheaders in 2026 begins at Barber Motorsports Park with races at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28 and 11 a.m. Sunday, March 29 on FS1.

The summer stretch of races at Road America, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Nashville Superspeedway will coincide with FOX Sports’ expansive coverage of FIFA World Cup 2026™. The doubleheader in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at and at noon Sunday, June 21, with both races airing on FS1. FOX Sports’ coverage at Mid-Ohio begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 4 and at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 5 – again, with both races scheduled for FS1.

The television tune-in time for the INDY NXT race at Nashville will be announced in the coming weeks.

The championship concludes with the final doubleheader of 2026 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with a race at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 on FS2 followed by the season finale and the crowning of the INDY NXT champion at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 on FS1. It is the 15th time in series history that the legendary and historic track on California’s central coast will play host to the title celebration.

INDYCAR’s worldwide direct-to-consumer streaming platform, INDYCAR LIVE, has access to a full library of archived INDY NXT practices, qualifying sessions, races and additional content. 2026 INDY NXT sessions and races will stream live in certain countries and territories. More information is available here.

FOX SPORTS’ 2026 INDY NXT BY FIRESTONE RACE COVERAGE SCHEDULE: