Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Celebrating Bold Originality and a Rebellious Spirit: Rebel Bourbon and Richard Childress Racing Amp Up Partnership

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Team to Celebrate Real Rebels on and off The Track Throughout 2026 NASCAR Cup Series

WELCOME, N.C. (January 26, 2026) – Bardstown, Kentucky-based Rebel® Bourbon will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2026, building upon a successful program that celebrates bold originality and a rebellious spirit. Rebel Bourbon’s award-winning wheated recipe, known for defying trends and being unapologetically bold, will continue to be the official bourbon of Richard Childress Racing and a multi-race primary sponsor of Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Rebel Bourbon celebrates real rebels like Kyle Busch whose rowdy spirit and fearless, unconventional approach to racing has defined his successful NASCAR career,” said Rebel Bourbon brand manager Philip Lux. “As the official bourbon of Richard Childress Racing, the No. 8 Chevrolet, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch for a third consecutive year – we’re revved up and ready to bring this year’s Rebel sponsorship to life on and off the track for fans.”

Rebel® Bourbon and RCR will work together on unique storytelling and content integration throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, beginning with the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 1. Each of Rebel Bourbon’s primary races will celebrate the bold legacy of real rebels with custom paint schemes and fan-driven initiatives.

Since first partnering with RCR in 2024, Rebel Bourbon and RCR have worked together on several product launches and custom recipes, including a limited-edition release of Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon and Rebel 100 Childress Vineyards Cabernet Franc Barrel Finish. Rebel’s newest release, an unconventional twist on Rebel’s time-honored wheated recipe, is Rebel Root Beer featuring Straight Bourbon Whiskey infused with the bold and creamy flavor of root beer.

“Rebel Bourbon’s approach to racing closely matches their bold but defiantly smooth premium wheated bourbon,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR. “Our partnership reflects a shared willingness to challenge convention, and we’re proud to help introduce Rebel’s unmistakably smooth, yet confidently outspoken, spirits to NASCAR fans.”

Rebel Bourbon and Richard Childress Racing remind everyone 21 and older to drink responsibly – and never drink and drive.

About Rebel Bourbon

Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, by Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe, Rebel Bourbon features a wheated mash bill true to its original recipe dating back to 1849, when it was invented at the Stitzel-Weller distillery. Our defiantly smooth premium wheated bourbon celebrates those who embrace bold originality and a rebellious spirit. Our products have earned top spirits industry honors including Single Barrel American Whiskey of the Year for Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel at the 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards. Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel also won a double platinum medal at the 2025 ASCOT Awards, a double gold medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal and Consumer’s Choice Award at the 2025 SIP Awards. To learn more, visit RebelBourbon.com and follow @rebelbourbon on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company’s extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program with defending series champion Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and 2023 regular season champion Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
NOBULL and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Announce High-Performance Partnership
Next article
Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Dairi-O / Jerry Hunt Supercenter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Early Race Predictions for the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
02:59
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Rajah Caruth splitting No 88 entry with Hendrick Cup drivers for 2026 O’Reilly season
02:16
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

It’ll Be a Full TA2 Series Season After All for TeamSLR Teen Driver Helio...

Official Release -
TeamSLR’s roster of fulltime drivers contesting the 2026 CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series championship increased to three as 18-year-old Chevrolet development driver Helio Meza is now committed to the full 12-race schedule thanks to the support of his primary partner, Alessandros Racing.
Read more

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Dairi-O / Jerry Hunt Supercenter

Official Release -
Gilliland will partner with Dairi-O and Jerry Hunt Supercenter for the 200-lap exhibition race.
Read more

Top eight finish for Racing to End Alzheimer’s at Daytona

Official Release -
Building on the momentum of the 2025 season, the Racing to End Alzheimer's with Stephen Cameron Racing team started off the 2026 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge with a solid finish in the four-hour BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona International Speedway last week.
Read more

NOBULL and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Announce High-Performance Partnership

Official Release -
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced a new partnership with NOBULL, the footwear brand known for its uncompromising training gear, modern minimalist style, and commitment to athletes who put in the work.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category