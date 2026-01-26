Celebrating Bold Originality and a Rebellious Spirit: Rebel Bourbon and Richard Childress Racing Amp Up Partnership

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Team to Celebrate Real Rebels on and off The Track Throughout 2026 NASCAR Cup Series

WELCOME, N.C. (January 26, 2026) – Bardstown, Kentucky-based Rebel® Bourbon will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2026, building upon a successful program that celebrates bold originality and a rebellious spirit. Rebel Bourbon’s award-winning wheated recipe, known for defying trends and being unapologetically bold, will continue to be the official bourbon of Richard Childress Racing and a multi-race primary sponsor of Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Rebel Bourbon celebrates real rebels like Kyle Busch whose rowdy spirit and fearless, unconventional approach to racing has defined his successful NASCAR career,” said Rebel Bourbon brand manager Philip Lux. “As the official bourbon of Richard Childress Racing, the No. 8 Chevrolet, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch for a third consecutive year – we’re revved up and ready to bring this year’s Rebel sponsorship to life on and off the track for fans.”

Rebel® Bourbon and RCR will work together on unique storytelling and content integration throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, beginning with the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 1. Each of Rebel Bourbon’s primary races will celebrate the bold legacy of real rebels with custom paint schemes and fan-driven initiatives.

Since first partnering with RCR in 2024, Rebel Bourbon and RCR have worked together on several product launches and custom recipes, including a limited-edition release of Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon and Rebel 100 Childress Vineyards Cabernet Franc Barrel Finish. Rebel’s newest release, an unconventional twist on Rebel’s time-honored wheated recipe, is Rebel Root Beer featuring Straight Bourbon Whiskey infused with the bold and creamy flavor of root beer.

“Rebel Bourbon’s approach to racing closely matches their bold but defiantly smooth premium wheated bourbon,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR. “Our partnership reflects a shared willingness to challenge convention, and we’re proud to help introduce Rebel’s unmistakably smooth, yet confidently outspoken, spirits to NASCAR fans.”

Rebel Bourbon and Richard Childress Racing remind everyone 21 and older to drink responsibly – and never drink and drive.

About Rebel Bourbon

Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, by Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe, Rebel Bourbon features a wheated mash bill true to its original recipe dating back to 1849, when it was invented at the Stitzel-Weller distillery. Our defiantly smooth premium wheated bourbon celebrates those who embrace bold originality and a rebellious spirit. Our products have earned top spirits industry honors including Single Barrel American Whiskey of the Year for Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel at the 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards. Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel also won a double platinum medal at the 2025 ASCOT Awards, a double gold medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal and Consumer’s Choice Award at the 2025 SIP Awards. To learn more, visit RebelBourbon.com and follow @rebelbourbon on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company’s extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program with defending series champion Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and 2023 regular season champion Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).