NOBULL and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Announce High-Performance Partnership

STATESVILLE, N.C. (January 26, 2026) — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced a new partnership with NOBULL, the footwear brand known for its uncompromising training gear, modern minimalist style, and commitment to athletes who put in the work. The collaboration brings together two organizations built on discipline, grit, and a relentless drive to get stronger every single day.

As part of the partnership, NOBULL will become the Official Track Shoe of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, supporting the CLUB’s drivers and pit crews throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The partnership will feature NOBULL branding across select race weekends, including at-track content and behind-the-scenes training features.

NOBULL joins a growing roster of innovative, performance-driven brands aligned with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s forward-thinking approach to the future of NASCAR.

“This partnership with NOBULL fits perfectly with the culture we’re building at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” said Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “Our drivers and pit crews spend countless hours training to be at their best—on pit road, in the shop, and in race conditions. NOBULL understands the work, the commitment, and the mindset required to compete at the highest level. They’re more than a brand; they’re a mentality and they set the standard for strength.”

NOBULL will outfit the LEGACY pit crews with performance footwear and apparel for their daily training routines, supporting agility, strength, and conditioning programs designed to maximize performance on and off the track.

The partnership will also introduce collaborative storytelling across social platforms, including all-access looks into LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s driver workout routines and pit crew preparation showcasing the discipline behind the speed.

ABOUT NOBULL:
NOBULL is a footwear brand for training and for daily life. Built to support you in your pursuit of physical, mental, and emotional strength.

NOBULL is known for their best-in-class, award-winning footwear. With options across training and lifestyle, NOBULL has options for anyone who wants to be a better version of themselves and get stronger physically, mentally and emotionally.

In 2023, Mike Repole invested in NOBULL. Repole, a successful serial entrepreneur with a track record of building and selling profitable, multi-billion-dollar businesses, acquired a majority stake in the growing brand. The partnership stems from Mike’s shared mentality and mindset with NOBULL’s brand ethos, which centers on hard work and no excuses.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

