Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Dairi-O / Jerry Hunt Supercenter

Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team

Clash at Bowman Gray Competition Notes

Clash at Bowman Gray

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Event: Race 1 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Bowman Gray Stadium (0.25-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

NASCAR’s back as Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team head to Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the Clash at Bowman Gray. Gilliland will partner with Dairi-O and Jerry Hunt Supercenter for the 200-lap exhibition race.

Founded in 1947, the North Carolina–based restaurant has built deep roots in its home state while growing into a trusted family destination for quick, high-quality meals without sacrificing its values. The restaurant balances classic drive-in favorites with modern menu options, creating an experience that appeals to multiple generations of guests. With a strong emphasis on hospitality culture and employee development, the company is equally committed to giving back, maintaining long-standing support of local schools, nonprofits, and community initiatives throughout the region.

Jerry Hunt Supercenter, a leading pre-owned automotive dealership in North Carolina, will also partner with Gilliland and the No. 34 team. Jerry Hunt Supercenter’s racing legacy at Bowman Gray Stadium spans more than six decades. It began in the 1960s with Jerry Hunt, continued through Todd Hunt, and now carries forward with Chase Hunt. Across generations, the Hunt family has fielded racing teams and backed competitors in the trenches of short-track warfare, accumulating more than 25 Bowman Gray track championships along the way. That commitment to winning at the grassroots level remains strong today. From the early days of local racing to today’s national-stage spotlight, Jerry Hunt Supercenter continues to stand behind the drivers, teams, and traditions that make Bowman Gray Stadium one of the most respected proving grounds in American motorsports.

“We’re proud to partner with Jerry Hunt Supercenter in sponsoring Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team for The NASCAR Clash,” said Jeff Speaks, owner of Dairi-O. “With our shared North Carolina roots and commitment to community, this event is especially meaningful. Bowman Gray Stadium is close to where Dairi-O began, making this race feel like home. We look forward to supporting Todd Gilliland on the NASCAR Cup Series stage.”

“I think the whole team is excited for the season to start,” said Gilliland. “We made a few key changes that I think will really make a difference this season. The Clash really tests your patience. There’s not a lot of room to pass and a ton of beating and banging. Hopefully we can start the season off with a strong finish.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

ABOUT DAIRI-O

Founded in 1947, Dairi-O has been serving wholesome food made fresh and delivered fast for more than 70 years. What began as a small hamburger and hot dog stand has grown into a beloved family restaurant known for quality ingredients, classic favorites, and healthier options for guests of all ages. Every meal is made fresh daily and prepared to order for life on the go.

Dairi-O is guided by four core values: Genuine, Family, Service, and Spiritual. From preparing food with care and authenticity to supporting team members and giving back to the communities it serves, Dairi-O is committed to hospitality, compassion, and doing things the right way. With an open-kitchen concept and trusted partners, Dairi-O takes pride in food you can feel good about — made true, every day.

ABOUT JERRY HUNT SUPERCENTER

Our family owned and operated business was founded in 1982. Our relentless pursuit of 100% customer satisfaction is what drives us still to this day. Our lifetime powertrain warranty along with our stringent reconditioning process and no haggle pricing is what separates us from all others. Now you know the story behind our statement.

We buy more, we sell more, you save more. Give us chance and we will prove it.

Our core values:

Integrity

Urgency

Totally committed

Customers first

Lifelong learner

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.