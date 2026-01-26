Early Race Predictions for the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Something new that I am looking to get started on this 2026 season is making early predictions for every race weekend. Whether we all agree or not, is completely fair and is up for discussion below!

Honorable Mention – Burt Myers – Didn’t show much in the Clash in 2025. Though has the most experience of anyone on the list and of those competing in 2026. 7 modified championships at Bowman Gray Stadium and over 100 career victories. This could be a surprising finish for Myers if he can figure out how to handle the Cup car.

Top Ten

10. Shane van Gisbergen – After having a couple of wins in 2025, he looks to get back into the playoffs in 2026. Although he has not had much success with short tracks, Bowman Gray Stadium is different. Gisbergen could find success as long as he stays out of trouble.

9. Ross Chastain – A mixture of wanting to be aggressive or be patient. Chastain will need to time his aggression to a tee. 200 laps give him a lot of time to make moves without crashing into himself.

8. William Byron – Being a part of Hendrick Motorsports will be able to help Byron. The speed is helpful, though Bowman Gray is a 1/4 mile track.

7. Denny Hamlin – A very solid pick for the Clash. A smart driver who has success at tracks of all sizes. He is also patient with short tracks, though he has a past of overthinking chaos. This could lead him to stay in the middle of the pack or to find his way to the front.

6. Joey Logano – A smart short track driver who loves being in contact races. That being said, contact with another car inches apart could be the difference in winning a race or wrecking out on lap 1.

Top Five

5. Bubba Wallace – A different pick from what most would put here, though it can’t be a prediction without having a bold call. There will either be momentum for Wallace or a lot of frustration. Bubba finished 5th in the 2025 running of the Clash at Bowman Gray.

4. Ryan Blaney – One of the best short track racers in the Cup Series. Calm, smooth, and sneaky when it comes to short track racing. His last win came on November 2nd, 2025, at Phoenix.

3. Ty Gibbs – Gibbs is another driver who is very aggressive on short tracks. Though he is also smart enough to stay out of trouble. Will his aggression help or hurt him?

2. Kyle Larson – Hard to displace him at second. One of three things will happen with Larson: either driving for the win, finishing just short, or wrecking himself.

Top Spot – Chase Elliott – Winner of the Clash in 2025, and has the momentum to do it again in 2026. He’s a crowd favorite, very comfortable in short track racing, and a part of a very strong Hendricks team. Elliot also has a lot of experience at Bowman Gray Stadium, aside from his Cup Series win last season.

Photo by Andrew Boyd for SpeedwayMedia.com

NASCAR Clash will be at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 1st, 2026. 8:00 pm is the scheduled start time. The next race will be the Duels at Daytona, three days before the Daytona 500 on February 15th, 2:30 pm.